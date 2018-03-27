  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Kerry docked points for fielding unregistered player as Division 1 heats up

The LGFA confirmed the infringement this afternoon, with Mayo awarded the points.

By Emma Duffy Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 5:16 PM
48 minutes ago 2,378 Views 1 Comment
A general view of a Kerry flag (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
A general view of a Kerry flag (file pic).
A general view of a Kerry flag (file pic).
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE KERRY LADIES footballers have been docked three points in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 for fielding an unregistered player in their win over Mayo.

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) released a statement this afternoon, confirming that Kerry had breached a rule in the February fixture, which finished 2-14 to 2-6 in Brosna.

Subsequently, Mayo will now get the points.

The statement reads:

“The Ladies Gaelic Football Association can confirm that Kerry have been deducted three points from their Lidl NFL Division 1 fixture against Mayo on February 4, having found to be in breach of rule 55 of the LGFA official guide. The three points from the game have been awarded to Mayo.
Rule 55: Any team proved to have played an unregistered player shall be fined €100 per offending player and shall forfeit the game to their opponents, unless exempted by rule 260.”

The player involved has not been named.

With the points changing hands, it changes things up slightly in the top flight heading into Round 7 fixtures this weekend.

Although no positions change, Mayo (5th) now have nine points under their belt — one behind Donegal (3rd) and Galway (4th), both on ten.

With the top four playing off in semi-finals, all eyes will be on the Westerners’ meeting with Donegal in Swinford on Saturday.

Meanwhile at the bottom of the table, the Kingdom (7th) now join Westmeath (8th) on zero points and they go head-to-head on Sunday in a battle for survival in Division 1.

Mayo manager Peter Leahy spoke Midwest Radio earlier, stating that he was made aware of the infringement some time ago.

“I think it’s very unfortunate for Kerry,” he said. “I was going to say harsh but harsh is the wrong word, rules are rules and they must be adhered to.

“For any manager it’s very disheartening because we don’t check up on registration and all that kind of thing. You trust that that’ll be done. It slipped through the cracks, it happened.

“It might give everybody a shock, including ourselves and every club across the country to say, ‘We must get our registration sorted out’.

He added: “From our point of view, it’s not making a whole pile of difference.

“Even the three points being given to us, we still have to win our last two games to make a semi-final. It hasn’t changed our outcome really, and it really hasn’t changed Kerry’s.

“They’ve a winner takes all against Westmeath to stay up. While it’s a big shock and big news, it hasn’t actually changed the dynamics of the Division 1 league in terms of points.”


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

Limerick camogie boss steps down ahead of championship due to work commitments

