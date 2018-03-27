  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick camogie boss steps down ahead of championship due to work commitments

As the principal of a primary school, John Tuohy feels he cannot give the time and effort required to run the team at this moment.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 27 Mar 2018, 11:31 AM
1 hour ago 1,499 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3925946
Tuohy won the Munster senior camogie championship in 2017.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Tuohy won the Munster senior camogie championship in 2017.
Tuohy won the Munster senior camogie championship in 2017.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOHN TUOHY HAS left his position as manager of the Limerick senior camogie panel ahead of this year’s All-Ireland championship.

As the principal of a primary school that is in the middle of redevelopment, he doesn’t feel he can give the role the necessary level of commitment.

In a statement, Tuohy thanked the Limerick County Board for their support over the past three years.

Limerick claimed their first Munster senior camogie championship in 2017 and narrowly missed out on a place in the league final earlier this month after losing to Cork in the semis.

They are now on the look-out for a successor ahead of the All-Ireland Championship Group 1 opener against Kilkenny on 9 June.

“Due to work commitments, John Tuohy has stepped down as manager of the Limerick Senior Camogie team,” it reads.

As principal of St Pauls Primary School, he is in the process of a 6.5 million building project. The demands of this will be enormous and John feels he cannot give both the commitment required.

“He would like to thank the County Board for the opportunity to work with the Limerick Senior panel. It was a wonderful experience culminating in three National League Division 1 semi-finals and a first-ever Munster senior championship title. John wishes the panel every success for the rest of the season.

“The Limerick Camogie County Board would like to thank John for his hard work and commitment over the past three years and wish him every success in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Shock first league defeat for Dublin as six-in-a-row chasing Cork move into top spot

Mayo star Andy Moran would like to see the GAA introduce a 50-yard penalty to cut out cynical play

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
Liverpool's Emre Can hits out at 'false stories' regarding his future
'Coutinho is on the same level as Neymar'
England youth coach said I'd never play for my country – David Beckham
RUGBY
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip
PREMIER LEAGUE
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
'I gave the ball away 3 times against Palace and I thought I wouldn't play again'
Italy international warns Premier League suitors: I'll only join a big club if I'm a starter
3 years after Premier League debut, Ireland U21 star aiming to prove doubters wrong in Non-League
MUNSTER
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'You want to go to war with warriors. I saw warriors this morning'
'It's not an excuse for us' - Munster face up to serious injury issues
'At this stage our squad motto is just 'adapt'': Munster hope for Zebo fitness, but ready for Toulon pressure

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie