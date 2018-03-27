Limerick camogie boss steps down ahead of championship due to work commitments

JOHN TUOHY HAS left his position as manager of the Limerick senior camogie panel ahead of this year’s All-Ireland championship.

As the principal of a primary school that is in the middle of redevelopment, he doesn’t feel he can give the role the necessary level of commitment.

In a statement, Tuohy thanked the Limerick County Board for their support over the past three years.

Limerick claimed their first Munster senior camogie championship in 2017 and narrowly missed out on a place in the league final earlier this month after losing to Cork in the semis.

They are now on the look-out for a successor ahead of the All-Ireland Championship Group 1 opener against Kilkenny on 9 June.

“Due to work commitments, John Tuohy has stepped down as manager of the Limerick Senior Camogie team,” it reads.

As principal of St Pauls Primary School, he is in the process of a 6.5 million building project. The demands of this will be enormous and John feels he cannot give both the commitment required.

“He would like to thank the County Board for the opportunity to work with the Limerick Senior panel. It was a wonderful experience culminating in three National League Division 1 semi-finals and a first-ever Munster senior championship title. John wishes the panel every success for the rest of the season.

“The Limerick Camogie County Board would like to thank John for his hard work and commitment over the past three years and wish him every success in the future.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!