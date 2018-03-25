  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Shock first league defeat for Dublin as six-in-a-row chasing Cork move into top spot

Donegal and Monaghan also recorded wins in the Lidl National Ladies Football League this afternoon.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 6:30 PM
Dublin manager Mick Bohan.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

MICK BOHAN’S ALL-IRELAND senior champions Dublin suffered their first defeat of the 2018 Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 campaign as Galway came out on top at Abbotstown.

Elsewhere in the top flight, champions Cork edged Mayo to take the top spot on points difference, while Donegal and Monaghan also recorded wins.

A scoring blitz from the Tribeswomen midway during the second half was enough to see them past the Sky Blues.

Led by captain Tracey Leonard and Caitriona Cormican, Galway hit 1-5 over eight minutes while Dublin registered just a single point in that period.

A late Nicole Owens goal couldn’t sway the result as Leonard nailed two free-kicks to inspire Galway to their third win of the 2018 campaign.

Six in-a-row chasing Cork made it four wins from five as they withstood a late Mayo scare at Mallow.

Leading by four points, Ephie Fitzgerald’s charges conceded a late goal from Shauna Howley but they hung on to take the points on offer.

The game finished 1-12 to 2-8, with Orla Finn hitting 0-8 while dual star Libby Coppinger bagged the only goal for the Rebels.

Sarah Jane McDonald with Elish Lynch Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

In Clones, the returning Ellen McCarron inspired Monaghan to a two-point win over Westmeath — who are yet to secure a single point in 2018.

The Farney effectively secured their Division 1 survival as McCarron finished with 0-7 and Ciara McAnespie, fresh home from the TG4 All-Stars Tour to Bangkok, slotted home the all-important goal.

And Maxi Curran’s Donegal were ruthless in their dispatch of the struggling Kerry, firing six goals in a one-sided rout.

Red-hot Yvonne Bonner and Ciara Grant scored a brace each while Karen Guthrie and Sarah Jane McDonald also found the back of the net.

In Division 2 meanwhile, Tipperary continued their impressive rise from the lower ranks and made it five wins from five as they eased past Sligo.

Hot on their heels at the top of the table, there were also wins for Waterford, Armagh and Tyrone.

Monaghan v Westmeath - Lidl Ladies Football National League Division 1 Round 6 Source: Philip Fitzpatrick/SPORTSFILE

The Deise beat Cavan on home soil, while Armagh overcame Laois and Tyrone fired six goals past Clare in Saturday’s fixture.

Wexford are also five from five in Division 3 following their victory over Meath, while Down won their outing and Longford and Offaly shared the spoils

In Division 4, Wicklow’s winning streak continues, with Louth, Carlow and Limerick joining them with Round 6 successes.

Results:

Lidl National Football League Division 1

  • Cork 1-12 Mayo 2-8
  • Dublin 1-15 Galway 1-17
  • Monaghan 1-10 Westmeath 0-11
  • Donegal 6-11 Kerry 0-9

Lidl National Football League Division 2

  • Tyrone 6-9 Clare 2-9
  • Waterford 4-9 Cavan 1-6
  • Tipperary 4-19 Sligo 0-7
  • Armagh 3-12 Laois 2-6

Lidl National Football League Division 3

  • Down 3-17 Kildare 4-13
  • Longford 2-12 Offaly 2-12
  • Wexford 3-12 Meath 2-6
  • Roscommon 0-0 Leitrim CONC

Lidl National Football League Division 4

  • Wicklow 2-12 Fermanagh 1-8
  • Antrim 0-6 Louth 0-8
  • Kilkenny 0-6 Carlow 6-26
  • Limerick 6-10 Derry 1-4

