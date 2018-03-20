GAA announce All-Ireland club final replay, hurling and football league re-fixtures

THE GAA HAVE announced fixture details for the All-Ireland club hurling final replay and the football and hurling league games that were postponed last weekend due to the adverse weather conditions.

The CCCC met on Tuesday and decided on the following fixture arrangements for the coming weeks.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Hurling

The All-Ireland club hurling final replay between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh has been fixed for Saturday at 5.30pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The postponed Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final between Galway and Wexford takes place on Saturday in Innovate Wexford Park at 3pm, while the last eight meeting of Dublin and Tipperary will take place on Sunday in Croke Park at 1pm.

The hurling league semi-finals – which were due to be played this weekend – will now take place on Saturday, 31 March, while the final is fixed for Sunday, 8 April.

Football

All the Allianz Football League Round 7 games go ahead as originally scheduled this weekend.

The following games will be played on Easter weekend, but only if they are required to determine final positions for the respective divisions:

Down v Tipperary, Division 2 Round 6

Louth v Meath, Division 2 Round 6

Laois v Antrim, Division 4 Round 5

Waterford v Leitrim, Division 4 Round 6

Wicklow v Limerick, Division 4 Round 6

If the finalists for the football league finals are confirmed after Round 7, the deciders will go ahead on Easter weekend.

If not the outstanding games, rather than the league finals, will take place on Easter weekend with the league finals pushed to 7 April.

Double-headers

Westmeath and Carlow’s Division 2A hurling league final will act as a curtain-raiser before the All-Ireland club hurling final in Portlaoise. Dublin’s Division 1 football tie at Croke Park against Monaghan will throw-in at 3pm following the Dublin-Tipperary hurling quarter-final.

See below for a full list of this weekend’s and upcoming fixtures:

*************

Saturday, 24 March

All Ireland senior club hurling final replay

Cuala (Dublin) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), O’Moore Park, 5.30pm

Division 1 hurling league quarter-final

Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Division 2A hurling league final

Westmeath v Carlow, O’Moore Park, 3.30pm

Division 2A hurling league final relegation play-off

Armagh v Derry, Ballyshannon, 3pm

Division 3A hurling league final

Louth v Warwickshire, Trim, 1pm

*************

Sunday, 25 March

Division 1 football league

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 3pm

Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 3pm

Kildare v Galway, Newbridge, 3pm

Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh, 3pm

Division 2 football league

Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm

Clare v Louth, Cusack Park, Ennis, 3pm

Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm

Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm

Division 3 football league

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm

Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 3pm

Westmeath v Offaly, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm

Wexford v Armagh, Innovate Wexford Park, 1pm

Division 4 football league

Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

Limerick v Antrim, Newcastlewest, 1pm

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm

Leitrim v Wicklow, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm

Division 1 hurling league quarter-final

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1pm

Division 3B hurling league final

Leitrim v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, 12pm

*************

Saturday, 31 March

Division 1 hurling league semi-finals

Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway, Venue TBC

Limerick v Dublin/Tipperary, Venue TBC

*************

Saturday, 31 March or Sunday, 1 April

**Division 2 football league final

TBC v TBC, Croke Park

E.T and winner on the day if required

Division 3 football league final

Armagh v TBC, Croke Park

**Division 4 football league final

Carlow v TBC, Croke Park

**If the finalists for the league finals are confirmed after Round 7 fixtures, these finals will go ahead on Easter week end, if not the outstanding games will take place on Easter week end, with the league finals on the 7 April.

*************

Sunday, 1 April

Division 1 football league final

Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

*************

Sunday, 8 April

Division 1 hurling league final

TBC v TBC, Venue TBC

*************

Fixtures to be confirmed

Division 2 football league

**Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, Newry

**Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda

Division 4 football league

**Laois v Antrim, O’Moore Park

Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore

Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim

**These games will be played on Easter week end if they are required to determine the final positions for their respective leagues, the CCCC will confirm remaining dates in due course.

