  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 20 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GAA announce All-Ireland club final replay, hurling and football league re-fixtures

Cuala and Na Piarsaigh are heading to Portlaoise on Saturday.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Mar 2018, 2:36 PM
59 minutes ago 2,577 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3914179

THE GAA HAVE announced fixture details for the All-Ireland club hurling final replay and the football and hurling league games that were postponed last weekend due to the adverse weather conditions.

The CCCC met on Tuesday and decided on the following fixture arrangements for the coming weeks.

Sean Moran with William O’Donoghue Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Hurling

The All-Ireland club hurling final replay between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh has been fixed for Saturday at 5.30pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.

The postponed Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final between Galway and Wexford takes place on Saturday in Innovate Wexford Park at 3pm, while the last eight meeting of Dublin and Tipperary will take place on Sunday in Croke Park at 1pm.

The hurling league semi-finals – which were due to be played this weekend – will now take place on Saturday, 31 March, while the final is fixed for Sunday, 8 April.

Football

All the Allianz Football League Round 7 games go ahead as originally scheduled this weekend.

The following games will be played on Easter weekend, but only if they are required to determine final positions for the respective divisions:

  • Down v Tipperary, Division 2 Round 6
  • Louth v Meath, Division 2 Round 6
  • Laois v Antrim, Division 4 Round 5
  • Waterford v Leitrim, Division 4 Round 6
  • Wicklow v Limerick, Division 4 Round 6

If the finalists for the football league finals are confirmed after Round 7, the deciders will go ahead on Easter weekend.

If not the outstanding games, rather than the league finals, will take place on Easter weekend with the league finals pushed to 7 April.

Double-headers

Westmeath and Carlow’s Division 2A hurling league final will act as a curtain-raiser before the All-Ireland club hurling final in Portlaoise. Dublin’s Division 1 football tie at Croke Park against Monaghan will throw-in at 3pm following the Dublin-Tipperary hurling quarter-final.

See below for a full list of this weekend’s and upcoming fixtures:

*************

Saturday, 24 March

All Ireland senior club hurling final replay
Cuala (Dublin) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), O’Moore Park, 5.30pm

Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm

Division 2A hurling league final
Westmeath v Carlow, O’Moore Park, 3.30pm

Division 2A hurling league final relegation play-off
Armagh v Derry, Ballyshannon, 3pm

Division 3A hurling league final
Louth v Warwickshire, Trim, 1pm

*************

Sunday, 25 March

Division 1 football league
Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 3pm
Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 3pm
Kildare v Galway, Newbridge, 3pm
Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh, 3pm

Division 2 football league
Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm
Clare v Louth, Cusack Park, Ennis, 3pm
Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm
Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm

Division 3 football league
Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm
Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 3pm
Westmeath v Offaly, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm
Wexford v Armagh, Innovate Wexford Park, 1pm

Division 4 football league
Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm
Limerick v Antrim, Newcastlewest, 1pm
London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm
Leitrim v Wicklow, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm

Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1pm

Division 3B hurling league final
Leitrim v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, 12pm

*************

Saturday, 31 March

Division 1 hurling league semi-finals
Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway, Venue TBC
Limerick v Dublin/Tipperary, Venue TBC

*************

Saturday, 31 March or Sunday, 1 April

**Division 2 football league final
TBC v TBC, Croke Park
E.T and winner on the day if required

Division 3 football league final
Armagh v TBC, Croke Park

**Division 4 football league final
Carlow v TBC, Croke Park

**If the finalists for the league finals are confirmed after Round 7 fixtures, these finals will go ahead on Easter week end, if not the outstanding games will take place on Easter week end, with the league finals on the 7 April.

*************

Sunday, 1 April

Division 1 football league final
Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm

*************

Sunday, 8 April

Division 1 hurling league final
TBC v TBC, Venue TBC

*************

Fixtures to be confirmed

Division 2 football league
**Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, Newry
**Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda

Division 4 football league
**Laois v Antrim, O’Moore Park
Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore
Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim

**These games will be played on Easter week end if they are required to determine the final positions for their respective leagues, the CCCC will confirm remaining dates in due course. 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kerry’s Mark O’Connor could be in line to feature for Geelong in AFL round one this weekend

‘They have been in a box this past three years and have been afraid to express themselves’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
Grand Slam-winning captain Rory Best signs new IRFU contract
7 moments that helped tilt Ireland towards Grand Slam glory
'It's one of the great days for us': Snow-delayed Ireland return to warm welcome after Grand Slam
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
IRELAND
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
Treatment of 'hooded men' wasn't torture, human rights court rules
'Since moving to Ireland I have been born again, I want to thank the country for that'
7 sounds that are guaranteed to send a shiver of terror through every Irish person
ENGLAND
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
Woodward: 'They looked very tired throughout the Championship. It's caught up with them'
SIX NATIONS
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Analysis: Tadhg Furlong's brilliance highlights ferocious Ireland forwards display
Only 4 Irish players make the cut in Opta's Team of the Six Nations
Four of Ireland's Grand Slam winning side shortlisted for Six Nations Player of the Championship

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie