GAA announce All-Ireland club final replay, hurling and football league re-fixtures

THE GAA HAVE announced fixture details for the All-Ireland club hurling final replay and the football and hurling league games that were postponed last weekend due to the adverse weather conditions.
The CCCC met on Tuesday and decided on the following fixture arrangements for the coming weeks.
Hurling
The All-Ireland club hurling final replay between Cuala and Na Piarsaigh has been fixed for Saturday at 5.30pm in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.
The postponed Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final between Galway and Wexford takes place on Saturday in Innovate Wexford Park at 3pm, while the last eight meeting of Dublin and Tipperary will take place on Sunday in Croke Park at 1pm.
The hurling league semi-finals – which were due to be played this weekend – will now take place on Saturday, 31 March, while the final is fixed for Sunday, 8 April.
Football
All the Allianz Football League Round 7 games go ahead as originally scheduled this weekend.
The following games will be played on Easter weekend, but only if they are required to determine final positions for the respective divisions:
- Down v Tipperary, Division 2 Round 6
- Louth v Meath, Division 2 Round 6
- Laois v Antrim, Division 4 Round 5
- Waterford v Leitrim, Division 4 Round 6
- Wicklow v Limerick, Division 4 Round 6
If the finalists for the football league finals are confirmed after Round 7, the deciders will go ahead on Easter weekend.
If not the outstanding games, rather than the league finals, will take place on Easter weekend with the league finals pushed to 7 April.
Double-headers
Westmeath and Carlow’s Division 2A hurling league final will act as a curtain-raiser before the All-Ireland club hurling final in Portlaoise. Dublin’s Division 1 football tie at Croke Park against Monaghan will throw-in at 3pm following the Dublin-Tipperary hurling quarter-final.
See below for a full list of this weekend’s and upcoming fixtures:
*************
Saturday, 24 March
All Ireland senior club hurling final replay
Cuala (Dublin) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), O’Moore Park, 5.30pm
Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park, 3pm
Division 2A hurling league final
Westmeath v Carlow, O’Moore Park, 3.30pm
Division 2A hurling league final relegation play-off
Armagh v Derry, Ballyshannon, 3pm
Division 3A hurling league final
Louth v Warwickshire, Trim, 1pm
*************
Sunday, 25 March
Division 1 football league
Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 3pm
Donegal v Mayo, Ballybofey, 3pm
Kildare v Galway, Newbridge, 3pm
Tyrone v Kerry, Omagh, 3pm
Division 2 football league
Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni, 3pm
Clare v Louth, Cusack Park, Ennis, 3pm
Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann, Navan, 3pm
Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm
Division 3 football league
Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm
Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 3pm
Westmeath v Offaly, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm
Wexford v Armagh, Innovate Wexford Park, 1pm
Division 4 football league
Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm
Limerick v Antrim, Newcastlewest, 1pm
London v Waterford, McGovern Park, Ruislip, 1pm
Leitrim v Wicklow, Carrick-on-Shannon, 1pm
Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1pm
Division 3B hurling league final
Leitrim v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, 12pm
*************
Saturday, 31 March
Division 1 hurling league semi-finals
Kilkenny v Wexford/Galway, Venue TBC
Limerick v Dublin/Tipperary, Venue TBC
*************
Saturday, 31 March or Sunday, 1 April
**Division 2 football league final
TBC v TBC, Croke Park
E.T and winner on the day if required
Division 3 football league final
Armagh v TBC, Croke Park
**Division 4 football league final
Carlow v TBC, Croke Park
**If the finalists for the league finals are confirmed after Round 7 fixtures, these finals will go ahead on Easter week end, if not the outstanding games will take place on Easter week end, with the league finals on the 7 April.
*************
Sunday, 1 April
Division 1 football league final
Dublin v Galway, Croke Park, 4pm
*************
Sunday, 8 April
Division 1 hurling league final
TBC v TBC, Venue TBC
*************
Fixtures to be confirmed
Division 2 football league
**Down v Tipperary, Pairc Esler, Newry
**Louth v Meath, Gaelic Grounds, Drogheda
Division 4 football league
**Laois v Antrim, O’Moore Park
Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore
Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim
**These games will be played on Easter week end if they are required to determine the final positions for their respective leagues, the CCCC will confirm remaining dates in due course.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
Kerry’s Mark O’Connor could be in line to feature for Geelong in AFL round one this weekend
‘They have been in a box this past three years and have been afraid to express themselves’
COMMENTS