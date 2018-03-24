  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Saturday 24 March, 2018
GAA appoint Carlow native Tom Ryan as new director general

Páraic Duffy announced last year he would be stepping down after a decade at the helm.

By Ryan Bailey Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 2:48 PM
47 minutes ago 2,262 Views 4 Comments
Ryan previously served as the GAA's director of finance.
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

THE GAA HAS this afternoon confirmed the appointment of Tom Ryan as its new director general, with the Carlow native taking over from Páraic Duffy at the start of next month.

Ryan, who has served as the GAA director of finance for the last 11 years, will become the 19th director general in the association’s history after his appointment was approved by its Central Council today.

The 48-year-old is the first Carlow man to fill the role and his term, beginning on 1 April will span the next seven years.

“I am humbled and excited to be assuming this position and I am greatly looking forward to serving the association and its members to the very best of my ability in the years ahead,” Ryan said.

Having joined the GAA from Brown Thomas in 2007, Ryan has been central to managing the association’s finances over the last decade and is credited for steering the GAA through the economic downturn.

GAA President John Horan added: “I am pleased to announce that Tom Ryan has been appointed as the new Ard Stiúrthóir of Cumann Lúthchleas Gael.

“He has served the GAA well in his previous position and has the requisite vision to lead the Association in the years ahead.

“He understands the GAA at every level and is highly active at club level providing him with important insights into the challenges we face as an organisation.

“I look forward to working with him and wish him well in the role.”

Kerry boss Fitzmaurice makes wholesale changes for final league outing

Dublin and Tipp make two changes apiece for Sunday’s quarter-final showdown

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

