Kerry boss Fitzmaurice makes wholesale changes for final league outing

Kerry are looking to finish on a high at Healy Park.

KERRY MANAGER EAMONN Fitzmaurice has made wholesale changes to his team for Sunday’s Allianz Football League Division 1 clash with Tyrone in Omagh.

The Kingdom have endured a mixed campaign, winning three and losing three so far, and make the long trip to Healy Park hoping to finish on a high.

Fitzmaurice has recalled Johnny Buckley, Brian Kelly, Tom O’Sullivan, Cormac Coffey, Mark Griffin, David Moran, Killian Spillane and Stephen O’Brien to his starting XV for the round 7 fixture, which throws in at 3pm.

Mickey Harte, meanwhile, has made eight changes to his side from last week’s win over Mayo with Niall Morgan, Ronan McNamee, Aidan McCrory, Ronan McNabb, Rory Brennan, Declan McClure, Conal McCann and Ronan O’Neill all coming in.

Tyrone: Niall Morgan; Padraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Aidan McCrory; Ronan McNabb, Frank Burns, Rory Brennan; Colm Cavanagh, Declan McClure; Mattie Donnelly, Peter Harte, Conal McCann; Lee Brennan, Cathal McShane, Ronan O’Neill.

Kerry: Brian Kelly; Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Jason Foley, Tom O’Sullivan; Cormac Coffey, Mark Griffin, Fionn Fitzgerald; Jack Barry, David Moran; Micheál Burns, Dáithí Casey, Kevin McCarthy; Killian Spillane, Johnny Buckley, Stephen O’Brien.

