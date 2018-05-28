Meath to host Tyrone, Mayo away to Limerick - first 2018 GAA qualifier draw is made

Meath, Tyrone, Mayo and Limerick all discovered their next task this morning.

THE OPENING DRAW for the 2018 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers took place this morning with Meath set to welcome Mickey Harte’s Tyrone to Navan for their round one clash.

The teams previously met in the qualifiers in Omagh in 2015 with both sides seeking to bounce back from championship loss to Longford and Monaghan respectively over the past eight days.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo are heading to Limerick for their first qualifier tie after making a Connacht championship exit at the hands of Galway. It will be a return to familiar territory for Mayo after their 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay loss to Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

Another eye-catching pairing is Kildare and Derry with the Ulster team having home advantage for a tie against the Lilywhites who were stunned yesterday in Leinster by Carlow.

Other ties sees London at home to Louth, Wicklow entertaining Cavan, Offaly going up against Antrim, Westmeath taking on Armagh and a meeting of south-east neighbours, Wexford and Waterford.

Division 3 and 4 sides received home advantage if they were drawn against an outfit from Division 1 or 2. The matches will take place on Saturday 9 June with times and venues to be confirmed tomorrow by the CCCC.

The draw in full is:

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round One Draw

Derry v Kildare

Meath v Tyrone

London v Louth

Wicklow v Cavan

Offaly v Antrim

Limerick v Mayo

Westmeath v Armagh

Wexford v Waterford

