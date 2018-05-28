This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Monday 28 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Meath to host Tyrone, Mayo away to Limerick - first 2018 GAA qualifier draw is made

The games will take place on Saturday 9 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 28 May 2018, 9:00 AM
1 hour ago 10,960 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4039676
Meath, Tyrone, Mayo and Limerick all discovered their next task this morning.
Image: INPHO
Meath, Tyrone, Mayo and Limerick all discovered their next task this morning.
Meath, Tyrone, Mayo and Limerick all discovered their next task this morning.
Image: INPHO

THE OPENING DRAW for the 2018 All-Ireland senior football qualifiers took place this morning with Meath set to welcome Mickey Harte’s Tyrone to Navan for their round one clash.

The teams previously met in the qualifiers in Omagh in 2015 with both sides seeking to bounce back from championship loss to Longford and Monaghan respectively over the past eight days.

Last year’s All-Ireland finalists Mayo are heading to Limerick for their first qualifier tie after making a Connacht championship exit at the hands of Galway. It will be a return to familiar territory for Mayo after their 2014 All-Ireland semi-final replay loss to Kerry at the Gaelic Grounds.

Another eye-catching pairing is Kildare and Derry with the Ulster team having home advantage for a tie against the Lilywhites who were stunned yesterday in Leinster by Carlow.

Other ties sees London at home to Louth, Wicklow entertaining Cavan, Offaly going up against Antrim, Westmeath taking on Armagh and a meeting of south-east neighbours, Wexford and Waterford.

Division 3 and 4 sides received home advantage if they were drawn against  an outfit from Division 1 or 2. The matches will take place on Saturday 9 June with times and venues to be confirmed tomorrow by the CCCC.

The draw in full is:

All-Ireland SFC Qualifier Round One Draw

Derry v Kildare
Meath v Tyrone
London v Louth
Wicklow v Cavan
Offaly v Antrim
Limerick v Mayo
Westmeath v Armagh
Wexford v Waterford

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork forward O’Neill to undergo scan on knee injury

‘It was a horrible first half for us. Cork were all over us and we were literally chasing shadows.’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
HURLING
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Teenager makes his mark, Tipp keep season alive and win slips from Cork's grasp
Another couple of stunning Semple Stadium saves by Cork's Nash to add to his collection
Morris saves Tipperary as they come from 9 points down to grab draw with Cork
LIVERPOOL
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
Police probe Karius death threats after Champions League misery
The story of Arsenal's tragic lost star in the making and more of the week's best sportswriting
Ronaldo: It should be called the CR7 Champions League
LEINSTER
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
Lancaster: 'Ireland have an exceptional chance at next year's World Cup'
'Of all the players I have coached, he is probably the best'
'A rough ride at times', but historic double provides vindication for Leinster's Cullen
PREMIER LEAGUE
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Paul Pogba includes ex-Arsenal star Abou Diaby on star-studded list of players better than himself
Do you agree with our Ireland team to face France?
'I think there is interest from his end' - Rooney would thrive in MLS, says DC United boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie