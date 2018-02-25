  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

1,983 Views 0 Comments
Share

Kilkenny 0-2 Tipperary 0-4

TJ Reid makes a superb catch, wins a free and slots it over.

Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-2

John Conlon bags a brace to level matters.

Offaly 1-17 Laois 1-10

Offaly were well on their way to picking up a second win of the campaign.

Kilkenny 0-1 Tipperary 0-3

Niall O’Meara scores from play and then Michael Breen converts a free.

Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-0

Lee Chin converts a free for the hosts.

In today’s Division 2A hurling game, Kerry defeated Meath by 3-19 to 1-9.

Kilkenny0-1 Tipperary 0-1 

All square early on in Nowlan Park.

Dublin 0-0 Galway 0-2

Two Cathal Mannion scores to start for Galway.

Offaly 1-15 Laois 1-9

Joe Bergin has hit the net for Offaly in this game which started at 1pm.

Welcome to today’s hurling match tracker. Here are the big hurling games we’ll be keeping an eye on:

Division 1A
Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 2pm – TG4
Wexford v Clare, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm

Division 1B
Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 1pm
Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm
Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall, 2pm

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
LIVE: Man United vs Chelsea, Premier League
Kante: 'We showed we have the ability to do something against Barcelona'
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
DUBLIN
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
How tech firms outside Dublin are luring staff away from the capital
FOOTBALL
Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash as Barca dazzle
Suarez treble and Messi masterclass settle Catalan clash as Barca dazzle
Stunning Troy Deeney finish moves Watford six clear of trouble against struggling Toffees
'A joy to watch for everybody': Klopp delighted with Liverpool's rout of West Ham
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'
SIX NATIONS
Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales
Ireland 'a work in progress' but limited prep time presents challenges ahead of Wales
Ireland well positioned to claim Six Nations but Schmidt concerned about defence
'It doesn't need to be said what is expected when you wear a 13 jersey with Ireland'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie