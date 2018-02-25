The Cats and Premier clash in Nowlan Park at 2pm.
Kilkenny 0-2 Tipperary 0-4
TJ Reid makes a superb catch, wins a free and slots it over.
Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-2
John Conlon bags a brace to level matters.
Offaly 1-17 Laois 1-10
Offaly were well on their way to picking up a second win of the campaign.
Kilkenny 0-1 Tipperary 0-3
Niall O’Meara scores from play and then Michael Breen converts a free.
Wexford 0-2 Clare 0-0
Lee Chin converts a free for the hosts.
In today’s Division 2A hurling game, Kerry defeated Meath by 3-19 to 1-9.
Kilkenny0-1 Tipperary 0-1
All square early on in Nowlan Park.
Dublin 0-0 Galway 0-2
Two Cathal Mannion scores to start for Galway.
Offaly 1-15 Laois 1-9
Joe Bergin has hit the net for Offaly in this game which started at 1pm.
Welcome to today’s hurling match tracker. Here are the big hurling games we’ll be keeping an eye on:
Division 1A
Kilkenny v Tipperary, Nowlan Park, 2pm – TG4
Wexford v Clare, Innovate Wexford Park, 2pm
Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3pm
Division 1B
Offaly v Laois, O’Connor Park, 1pm
Dublin v Galway, Parnell Park, 2pm
Antrim v Limerick, Cushendall, 2pm
