Sunday 18 February, 2018
Good afternoon, folks. Thanks for following our liveblog of today’s Division 1 games in the Allianz Hurling and Football Leagues.

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest from all four games throughout the afternoon. Here’s what’s on the menu…

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A

Clare v Cork (2pm throw-in)
Waterford v Kilkenny (2pm throw-in)

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B

Waterford v Kilkenny (2pm throw-in)

Allianz Football League Division 1

Monaghan v Kerry (2.30pm throw-in)

Waterford 0-0 Kilkenny 0-1

Kilkenny take an early lead at Walsh Park.

Clare 0-1 Cork 0-1

Peter Duggan and Luke Meade trade early points at Cusack Park.

Galway 0-1 Offaly 0-2

Clare 0-2 Cork 0-1

John Conlon puts Clare ahead.

Waterford 0-1 Kilkenny 0-1

Clare 0-3 Cork 0-1

Seadna Morey increases Clare’s lead.

Galway 0-2 Offaly 0-3

Galway 0-2 Offaly 0-4

Kinsella extends Offaly’s lead.

Clare 0-4 Cork 0-1

Peter Duggan with another free for Clare.

Clare 0-5 Cork 0-2

Patrick Horgan and David Reidy swap points.

Galway 1-3 Offaly 0-5

Galway in front thanks to a Joseph Cooney goal and point.

Clare 0-5 Cork 0-3

Patrick Horgan with another free.

Waterford 0-1 Kilkenny 0-4

Clare 0-5 Cork 0-4

Another Horgan free.

Waterford 0-1 Kilkenny 0-4

TJ Reid with two frees, Martin Keoghan also with a point.

Galway 1-4 Offaly 0-5

Waterford 0-2 Kilkenny 0-4

Pauric Mahony with a free.

Clare 0-6 Cork 0-4

Tony Kelly points for Clare.

Waterford 0-2 Kilkenny 0-5

TJ Reid with another free.

Galway 1-4 Offaly 0-7

Egan and Currams bring Offaly level.

Galway 1-5 Offaly 0-7

Loftus with a point for the holders.

Clare 0-7 Cork 0-4

Peter Duggan free for the hosts.

Clare 0-8 Cork 0-4

Duggan with a free again.

Waterford 0-3 Kilkenny 0-5

Waterford reduce the gap to two.

Waterford 0-3 Kilkenny 0-6

Kilkenny restore their three-point lead.

Clare 0-9 Cork 0-4

Duggan from a 65.

Galway 1-6 Offaly 0-7

Flaherty puts Galway two ahead.

Clare 0-10 Cork 0-4

Michael O’Malley from long range for Clare.

Galway 1-7 Offaly 0-7

Cathal Mannion points for Galway.

Waterford 0-4 Kilkenny 0-6

The home side bring the gap back to two at Walsh Park.

Galway 1-8 Offaly 0-7

Conor Cooney with a point for Galway.

Clare 0-12 Cork 0-4

John Conlon points for Clare who are pulling away in Ennis.

Waterford 0-4 Kilkenny 0-8

Double scores now in Walsh Park.

Galway 1-8 Offaly 0-8

Egan with a point for Offaly.

Clare 0-13 Cork 0-5

Horgan from play for Cork, their first score in 19 minutes. Podge Collins responds for Clare.

Waterford 0-4 Kilkenny 0-11

TJ Reid with a free for his seventh point of the day. Liam Blanchfield adds another.

Clare 0-16 Cork 0-5

Clare storming into a big lead.

Waterford 0-5 Kilkenny 0-11

Austin Gleeson points for Waterford.

Monaghan 0-3 Kerry 0-0

Dessie Ward for Monaghan.

Monaghan 0-4 Kerry 0-0

McCarron again for the hosts in Inniskeen.

Half-time

Clare 0-16 Cork 0-5
Waterford 0-5 Kilkenny 0-11
Galway 1-9 Offaly 0-8

Monaghan 0-4 Kerry 0-1

MicheÃ¡l Burns gets the Kingdom off the mark.

Monaghan 0-5 Kerry 0-3

Paul Geaney and Barry John Keane score for Kerry, Colin Walshe for Monaghan.

Monaghan 0-6 Kerry 0-3

McCarron knocks over a free for Monaghan.

Monaghan 0-7 Kerry 0-3

McCarron with one from play to put Monaghan four up.

Monaghan 0-8 Kerry 0-3

Monaghan now five ahead thanks to Darren Hughes.

Monaghan 0-8 Kerry 0-4

Sean Ã“ SÃ© kicks a free for Kerry.

Monaghan 1-8 Kerry 0-4

Conor McManus converts from a penalty for the home side.

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-6

The game has resumed in Ennis.

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-7

Waterford 0-6 Kilkenny 0-11

Pauric Mahony free.

Galway 2-10 Offaly 0-8

Cathal Mannion point followed by Joseph Cooney’s second goal.

Clare 0-17 Cork 0-9

Horgan free followed by a Robbie O’Flynn point from play.

Waterford 0-7 Kilkenny 0-12

Good score by Patrick Curran, Keoghan responds.

Monaghan 1-8 Kerry 0-5

Sean Ã“ SÃ© lands a free.

Clare 0-19 Cork 0-9

Seadna Morey and Mikey O’Malley for Clare.

Galway 2-11 Offaly 0-8

Conor Cooney with a free.

Galway 2-11 Offaly 0-8

Offaly’s Shane Kinsella receives a red card.

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-5

McManus scores a free for Monaghan.

Clare 0-19 Cork 0-10

Great score by Cork’s Mark Ellis.

Galway 2-11 Offaly 0-9

Geraghty with a point for Offaly.

Waterford 0-8 Kilkenny 0-12

Four points separate the teams at Walsh Park.

Galway 2-12 Offaly 0-10

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-6

Sean Ã“ SÃ© with a 45 for Kerry.

Clare 0-19 Cork 0-11

Browne points for Cork.

Clare 0-19 Cork 0-13

Bill Cooper and Patrick Horgan (free) have made it a six-point game.

Waterford 0-9 Kilkenny 0-12
Galway 2-14 Offaly 0-10

Half-time

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-6

Waterford 0-9 Kilkenny 1-12

Huge score for Kilkenny as TJ Reid finds the net for the Cats.

Waterford 0-9 Kilkenny 1-12

Waterford have a chance to hit right back but Eoin Murphy stops Stephen Bennett’s penalty.

Waterford 0-10 Kilkenny 1-12

Pauric Mahony with a placed-ball for Waterford.

Galway 2-15 Offaly 0-10

Conor Cooney’s free puts Galway into an 11-point lead.

Clare 0-21 Cork 0-13

Another Peter Duggan free and Tony Kelly from play makes it an eight-point advantage for Clare.

Waterford 0-10 Kilkenny 1-13

TJ Reid placed-ball for Kilkenny.

Galway 2-15 Offaly 0-11

Currams with a point for Offaly.

Clare 0-22 Cork 0-13

Clare pull further ahead through David Reidy’s third from play.

Clare 0-22 Cork 0-15

Horgan free for Cork, followed by Harnedy from play.

Waterford 0-11 Kilkenny 1-13

Galway 2-15 Offaly 0-12

Dooley with a free for Offaly.

Clare 0-22 Cork 0-16

Horgan with another free for the Rebels.

Waterford 0-11 Kilkenny 1-14

A six-point gap also at Walsh Park.

Waterford 0-11 Kilkenny 1-15
Galway 2-17 Offaly 0-12

Waterford 0-12 Kilkenny 1-15
Galway 2-17 Offaly 0-13

Clare 0-22 Cork 0-17

Horgan with a 65 and the gap is now down to five points with five minutes remaining.

Waterford 0-12 Kilkenny 1-18

Entering the final minutes and Kilkenny look good to win this one, as TJ Reid takes his tally to 1-10.

Galway 2-18 Offaly 0-13

Clare 0-23 Cork 0-17

Peter Duggan converts a free for Clare.

Clare 0-23 Cork 0-18

Another Horgan free.

Galway 2-18 Offaly 0-13

Dooley sees an Offaly penalty saved by Skehill.

Galway 2-18 Offaly 0-14

Geraghty with a point for Offaly.

Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19

Horgan from a placed-ball again.

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-6

Second half underway in Inniskeen and David Clifford is on for Kerry.

Waterford 0-12 Kilkenny 1-19

Kilkenny extend their lead as the game enters additional time.

Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

Loftus point for Galway.

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-7

First score of the second half is a Kerry free from David Clifford.

Full-time

Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19

Waterford 1-12 Kilkenny 1-20

Tommy Ryan gets a late goal for Waterford.

Full-time

Waterford 1-12 Kilkenny 1-20

Full-time

Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

Monaghan 1-9 Kerry 0-7

We’re focusing solely on the game in Inniskeen now, where Monaghan lead Kerry by five points in difficult conditions.

Fans await the start of the game in wet conditions Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-7

It’s a six-point lead now for Monaghan thanks to a fine score from Conor McManus.

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-8

SeÃ¡n Ã“ SÃ© slots over a free for Kerry.

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-9

MicheÃ¡l Burns with a point for Kerry with 16 minutes of the second half played. That’s their first from play since the 11th minute.

Monaghan 1-10 Kerry 0-10

Ã“ SÃ© with another free to leave a kick of the ball between them. 18 second-half minutes played.

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-10

Owen Duffy with a point for Monaghan.

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-11

Quick response from Kerry through Barry John Keane.

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-12

The gap is down to two thanks to a David Clifford point from play.

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-13

Another Ã“ SÃ© free leaves one between them with 12 minutes remaining.

Here’s a reminder of the full-time scores from the hurling earlier on…

Division 1A: Clare 0-23 Cork 0-19
Division 1A: Waterford 1-12 Kilkenny 1-20
Division 1B: Galway 2-19 Offaly 0-14

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-13

Red card! Barry Kerr has been sent off for Monaghan following an incident which saw David Clifford hit the deck. Yellow cards for Clifford and Drew Wylie.

Monaghan 1-11 Kerry 0-13

Monaghan still lead by the minimum with seven minutes remaining.

Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 0-13

Huge score for Monaghan as McAdam gets a point after Beggan went short with a free. Two minutes of normal time remaining.

Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 0-13

Four minutes to be added on.

Monaghan 1-12 Kerry 0-14

Clifford wins a free and converts it himself. A minute to go.

Monaghan 1-13 Kerry 0-14

Conor McManus scores a free to take his tally to 1-3 and that should seal a league win over Kerry for the second year in a row for Monaghan.

Full-time

Monaghan 1-13 Kerry 0-14

