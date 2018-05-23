54-point thriller in Ardee, while Meath, Offaly, Laois and Kildare triumph

IT WAS A busy night of GAA action, with Round 2 of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship taking place.

At Pairc Tailteann, Meath narrowly overcame Dublin, with a final score of 1-13 to 2-8.

Dublin went ahead in the early stages, with a Luke Swan goal helping them secure an advantage.

However, Meath recovered well, with Bryan McCormack’s enabling them to earn 1-7 to 1-4 half-time lead.

Meath pulled further away in the second half, before Dublin threatened a comeback, with another Swan goal bringing them within three points of their rivals.

But the hosts held firm to seal a hard-fought victory.

At Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Offaly beat Westmeath 1-12 to 1-9, with the hosts responding well after finding themselves down 1-7 to 1-5 at half-time.

The result is a second win on the trot for Offaly, who overcame Wicklow in the first round, while Westmeath remain without a victory, having lost to Meath in their first game.

Meanwhile, in what was comfortably the highest scoring game of the evening, an 11-goal thriller finished all square, with Louth’s 6-9 not enough to defeat Wicklow, who registered 5-12.

A late goal from Eoin Darcy appeared to have won it for Wicklow, before further drama ensued, as Ryan Walsh’s last-gasp free earned a draw for his side.

Elsewhere, Wexford lost at home to Laois, with the final score 0-11 to 2-3.

Laois led by 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time, and though Wexford improved towards the end, with Jack Finucane getting a goal, it proved too little too late.

Finally, at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow were well beaten by Kildare, 0-2 to 1-13.

A second-half Aaron Kennedy goal helped the visitors secure a comfortable victory and make it two wins from two, after they overcame Wexford in the opening round.

