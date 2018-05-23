This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Wednesday 23 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

54-point thriller in Ardee, while Meath, Offaly, Laois and Kildare triumph

It was a busy night of GAA action with the Round 2 of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship taking place

By The42 Team Wednesday 23 May 2018, 9:51 PM
37 minutes ago 3,009 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4030961
Meath celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Patrick O'Connor/INPHO
Meath celebrate at the final whistle.
Meath celebrate at the final whistle.
Image: Patrick O'Connor/INPHO

IT WAS A busy night of GAA action, with Round 2 of the Electric Ireland Leinster Minor Football Championship taking place.

At Pairc Tailteann, Meath narrowly overcame Dublin, with a final score of 1-13 to 2-8.

Dublin went ahead in the early stages, with a Luke Swan goal helping them secure an advantage.

However, Meath recovered well, with Bryan McCormack’s enabling them to earn 1-7 to 1-4 half-time lead.

Meath pulled further away in the second half, before Dublin threatened a comeback, with another Swan goal bringing them within three points of their rivals.

But the hosts held firm to seal a hard-fought victory.

At Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, Offaly beat Westmeath 1-12 to 1-9, with the hosts responding well after finding themselves down 1-7 to 1-5 at half-time.

The result is a second win on the trot for Offaly, who overcame Wicklow in the first round, while Westmeath remain without a victory, having lost to Meath in their first game.

Meanwhile, in what was comfortably the highest scoring game of the evening, an 11-goal thriller finished all square, with Louth’s 6-9 not enough to defeat Wicklow, who registered 5-12.

A late goal from Eoin Darcy appeared to have won it for Wicklow, before further drama ensued, as Ryan Walsh’s last-gasp free earned a draw for his side.

Elsewhere, Wexford lost at home to Laois, with the final score 0-11 to 2-3.

Laois led by 0-7 to 0-2 at half-time, and though Wexford improved towards the end, with Jack Finucane getting a goal, it proved too little too late.

Finally, at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow were well beaten by Kildare, 0-2 to 1-13.

A second-half Aaron Kennedy goal helped the visitors secure a comfortable victory and make it two wins from two, after they overcame Wexford in the opening round.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s just like go out and have a huge fight, and run until you can’t anymore’>

Tierney no longer involved in U20s set-up as O’Connell remains in assistant coach role>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
'He's made a huge mistake!' - Deschamps criticises PSG star for France snub
Benitez hopes reported Liverpool target Lascelles stays at Newcastle
'Pogba is a player I want to play with, to be honest, just to teach him some things'
LEINSTER
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
Analysis: Conan's Lowe-assisted try shows Leinster at their basic best
'We want him to stay' - Leinster still hoping Carbery remains amidst Munster interest
Leinster hopeful on Sexton, Leavy and Nacewa but Henshaw is doubtful
PREMIER LEAGUE
Manchester United named most valuable football team
Manchester United named most valuable football team
Paul Pogba evasive over Manchester United future
'Fellaini won't renew at Man Utd' - AC Milan director points towards transfer
SCARLETS
Pivac: 'Beirne would be a great addition to Ireland squad for Australia tour'
Pivac: 'Beirne would be a great addition to Ireland squad for Australia tour'
Scarlets captain Barclay suffers serious ankle injury ahead of Pro14 final
'Everyone wants to be Isa... he's a god amongst men' - James Lowe

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie