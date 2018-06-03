Provincial final places are on the line. Join us for live minute-by-minute coverage of Sunday’s football championship action.
26 mins — Galway 0-11 Sligo 0-3: Sligo struggling to keep tabs on Damien Comer who adds another.
26 mins — Kerry 0-12 Clare 0-3: Kerry free as Clifford is fouled, and Sean O’Shea does the necessary.
23 mins — Kerry 0-11 Clare 0-3: Now all of Kerry’s forwards are on the scoresheet as James O’Donoghue opens his account. Micheál Burns pops up with another. Comfortable for Kerry.
23 mins — Galway 0-10 Sligo 0-3: Eamonn Brannigan and Johnny Heaney point in quick succession for Galway, who are largely having it their own way so far.
19 mins — Kerry 0-9 Clare 0-3: James O’Donoghue — the only Kerry forward not on the scoresheet yet — strikes the post but the hosts recycle possession and Stephen O’Brien takes the straightforward option to fist it over the bar.
19 mins — Kerry 0-8 Clare 0-3: Stephen O’Brien lets it in to Paul Geaney, who might have won a free, but battles on and kicks his second score in quick succession.
16 mins — Kerry 0-7 Clare 0-3: Paul Geaney tacks on another to stretch Kerry’s lead to four.
In Salthill, with 18 minutes played, Galway are six points up over Sligo, 0-8 to 0-2. That tally already includes two for Shane Walsh, two for Barry McHugh and one for Damien Comer.
Now, back to matters in Killarney and Salthill where matters are progressing very much as expected in the opening minutes.
After 15 minutes, Kerry lead Clare 0-6 to 0-3 — Sean O’Shea with three of those Kerry scores, and a first senior championship point for young David Clifford.
They’ll enjoy this one tonight in Fermanagh!
Incredible scenes of celebration for Fermanagh in Omagh. Their dream is still alive. pic.twitter.com/YqLItbFUkz— Teamtalkmag.com (@teamtalkmagLIVE) June 3, 2018
FULL TIME: Fermanagh 1-8 Monaghan 0-10
Incredible drama at the end of what was a pretty pedestrian game in Omagh – Fermanagh are into the Ulster final for the first time since 2008!
Conor McManus… wide! Full credit to McManus for taking on the responsibility to fashion one final chance with time running out, but it would have taken an almighty effort to score from wide out on the right under a lot of pressure. It tails away left and drops wide.
That should be it…
Monaghan have the ball back with 45 seconds of additional time remaining…
Fermanagh just trying to keep possession and run out the remainder of the five additional minutes. They don’t need to score, but they can’t afford to make a mistake…
71 mins — Fermanagh 1-8 Monaghan 0-10: Incredible stuff! A long, hopeful ball towards the Monaghan goal drops short and Eoin Donnelly rises highest to punch it to the net. They lead by a point now! What a moment.
GOAL FOR FERMANAGH!
70 mins — Monaghan 0-10 Fermanagh 0-8: Drew Wylie! The Ballybay veteran bursts forward and kicks a score to push Monaghan two clear.
But we’re hearing there’ll be five additional minutes.
We’ll stay focused on the final minutes in Ulster for now because just after Conor McManus pointed a free to put Monaghan two up, Tomás Corrigan cancelled it out with a free of his own at the other end. 68 mins played, Monaghan 0-9 Fermanagh 0-8.
Just about ready to go in Killarney and in Salthill… but back in Omagh, Monaghan have just stuck their noses in front through Colin Walshe. With 65 minutes played, it’s Monaghan 0-8 Fermanagh 0-7.
LATE CHANGE: One switch on the Clare side; Conal O hAiniféin, wearing 24, starts at corner forward in place of Eimhin Courtney.
How about this for a little bit of mind games? The official match programme in Killarney conveniently appears to be missing the details of the 1992 Munster final…
The 1992 Munster final, Clareâ€™s last championship win over Kerry, has been officially expunged from the records. pic.twitter.com/ClcHq5hhww— Donnchadh Boyle (@depboyle) June 3, 2018
Up in Omagh, it’s all square now as Conor McManus points a free to make it Fermanagh 0-6 Monaghan 0-6 with 55 minutes played.
And in Salthill…
Galway:
1. Ruairi Lavelle
2. Declan Kyne
3. Sean Andy O’Ceallaigh
4. David Wynne
5. Cathal Sweeney
6. Gareth Bradshaw
7. Sean Kelly
8. Paul Conroy
9. Tom Flynn
10. Eamonn Brannigan
11. Shane Walsh
12. Johnny Heaney
13. Ian Burke
14. Damien Comer
15. Barry McHugh
Sligo:
1. Aidan Devaney
2. Charlie Harrison
3. Eoin McHugh
4. Ross Donovan
5. Neil Ewing
6. Adrian McIntyre
7. Gerard O’Kelly Lynch
8. Niall Murphy
9. Kevin McDonnell
10. Paddy O’Connor
11. Liam Gaughan
12. Cathal Henry
13. Kyle Cawley
14. Pat Hughes
15. Adrian Marren
TEAM NEWS: A quick look at how the teams are expected to line out this afternoon. First, to Killarney:
Kerry
1. Shane Murphy
2. Jason Foley
3. Peter Crowley
4. Ronan Shanahan
5. Paul Murphy
6. Tadhg Morley
7. Gavin White
8. David Moran
9. Jack Barry
10. Micheál Burns
11. Seán O’Shea
12. Stephen O’Brien
13. David Clifford
14. Paul Geaney
15. James O’Donoghue
Clare
1. Eamon Tubridy
2. Gordon Kelly
3. Killian Brennan
4. Eoghan Collins
5. Pearse Lillis
6. Aaron Fitzgerald
7. Cian O’Dea
8. Gary Brennan
9. Cathal O’Connor
10. Kieran Malone
11. Eoin Cleary
12. Jamie Malone
13. Eimhin Courtney
14. Keelan Sexton
15. David Tubridy
Good afternoon and welcome to The42′s live coverage of another busy afternoon in the GAA football championship.
Our main focus today will be on the Munster semi-final between Kerry and Clare, and the Connacht semi-final between Galway and Sligo, both of which throw in at 3.30pm.
But let’s not forget the action in Ulster where Fermanagh and Monaghan got underway at 2pm. Fermanagh currently lead that one by a point, 0-6 to 0-5, with 47 minutes played.
