Dublin 2-10 Offaly 0-6

Before we get underway in Limerick, there has been another goal in Parnell Park and Dublin are pulling clear now, with Whitely hitting the back of the net from a tight angle.

And this is how the Munster SHC table looks ahead of throw-in. A huge afternoon for both teams.

000ffa2d-521

TEAM NEWS: The two teams are being paraded around the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick as we speak, so there’s just enough time for us to take a final check on this afternoon’s starting sides.

Waterford:

1. Stephen O’Keeffe

2. Shane Fives
3. Conor Gleeson
4. Noel Connors

5. Austin Gleeson
6. Philip Mahony
7. Jamie Barron

8. Michael Walsh
9. Mickey Kearney

10. Stephen Roche
11. DJ Foran
12. Stephen Bennett

13. Tom Devine
14. Patrick Curran
15. Pauric Mahony.

Tipperary:

1. Brian Hogan

2. Sean O’Brien
3. Séamus Kennedy
4. Michael Cahill

5. Joe O’Dwyer
6. Padraic Maher
7. Brendan Maher

8. Ronan Maher
9. Billy McCarthy

10. Dan McCormack
11. Jason Forde
12. Noel McGrath

13. John O’Dwyer
14. Seamus Callanan
15. John McGrath.

Right, we’re switching our attention to the Gaelic Grounds, where Tipperary and Waterford go head-to-head in a crunch Munster senior hurling championship game, which gets underway at 4pm.

Noel Connors arrives Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fans ahead of the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Fans arrive ahead of the game Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Despite hitting 13 wides, Dublin are in control at the break.

Half-time: Dublin 1-10 Offaly 0-5 

GOAL! Dublin 1-10 Offaly 0-5

Huge moment in this game as Dublin strike on the stroke of the interval through Paul Ryan, before the referee blows the whistle for half-time. Their lead is suddenly eight points at the break.

Dublin 0-10 Offaly 0-5

Dublin’s lead is now five points as Fergal Whitely pops it over and then Barrett scores his third point of the afternoon.

Dublin 0-8 Offaly 0-5

Offaly are appealing for a penalty after Sean Ryan appeared to be hauled to the ground in the box, but the referee says play on and at the other end, Crummey nails a long-range point for Dublin.

Dublin 0-7 Offaly 0-5

Joe Bergin has been unerringly accurate so far and he strikes his latest free sweetly to bring Offaly back to within two points.

Dublin 0-7 Offaly 0-4

Playing with the breeze in this first period, Dublin restore their three-point lead through Ryan’s latest free but Gilroy’s side have been incredibly wasteful so far, allowing Offaly to stay in touch. Just under 10 minutes remaining in this first period.

Dublin 0-6 Offaly 0-4

22 minutes gone and Dublin’s lead is down to just two points as Joe Bergin lands a free for Offaly.

Dublin 0-6 Offaly 0-3

Dan Currams keeps Offaly’s account ticking over before Paul Ryan responds with a point of his own at the other end. Dublin are on top but Gilroy’s men have now recorded nine wides in the opening 19 minutes.

Dublin 0-5 Offaly 0-2

After an encouraging start for Kevin Martin’s side, Dublin are moving through the gears now and moments after Paul Ryan lands a long-range free, Shane Barrett gets his second score of the day to extend the hosts’ early advantage.

Dublin 0-3 Offaly 0-2

Crummey gets his name on the board now from long range.

Dublin 0-2 Offaly 0-2 

Level on two points apiece at Parnell Park now as Rian McBride and Dan Currams exchange scores.

Dublin 0-1 Offaly 0-1

Dublin hit back straight away through Shane Barrett after a brilliant pass from Chris Crummey.

Dublin 0-0 Offaly 0-1

At one end, Fiontán McGibb has an early sight of goal before Offaly win a free and Joe Bergin dissects the posts to open the visitors’ account.

Dublin 0-0 Offaly 0-0

We’re underway at Parnell Park!

Which way do you see this one going?


Poll Results:





Both of these sides are still looking to get off the mark in this year’s championship, with Pat Gilroy’s Dublin suffering defeats to Kilkenny and Wexford, while Offaly have lost to Galway, Kilkenny and Wexford in the first three rounds of the round-robin format.

Confirmation that Dublin are lining out as named on Thursday, so here’s a look at the teams for this afternoon’s Leinster SHC clash.

Dublin:

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Rian McBride (St. Vincent’s)
9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10. Fiontán McGibb (Setanta)
11. Conal Keaney (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
12. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

13. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Liam Rushe (St. Patrick’s Palmerstown)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Enda’s)

Offaly:

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)
3. Ben Conneely (St Rynagh’s)
4. David O’Toole Greene (Shamrocks)

5. Sean Gardiner (Lusmagh)
6. Pat Camon (St Rynagh’s)
7. David King (Coolderry)

8. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
9. Damien Egan (Belmont)

10. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
11. Colin Egan (Belmont)
12. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)

13. Sean Ryan (Birr)
14. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
15. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran)

Subs:

16. Conor Slevin (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
17. Brendan Murphy (Birr)
18. Paddy Murphy (Ballinamere)
19. Paddy Rigney (Kinnitty)
20. Shane Dooley (Tullamore)
21. James Gorman (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
22. Peter Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
23. Dermot Shortt (St Rynagh’s)
24. Colm Gath (Drumcullen)
25. Ronan Hughes  (St Rynagh’s)
26. Kevin Dunne (Seir Kieran).

Conditions in Parnell Park are perfect on this sunny Sunday afternoon.

A general view of Parnell Park Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

A general view of Parnell Park Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Good afternoon and welcome along to our live coverage of this afternoon’s Leinster senior hurling championship clash between Dublin and Offaly, and then the crucial fixture between Tipperary and Waterford in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Throw-in at Parnell Park is at 3pm and and we’ll be keeping a close eye on proceedings there, before switching over to the Gaelic Grounds for the must-win encounter for both Tipp and Derek McGrath’s Waterford, which gets underway at 4pm.

