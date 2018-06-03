Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw

Tipperary 2-22

Waterford 2-22

Fintan Oâ€™Toole reports from Gaelic Grounds

TIPPERARY HAULED THEMSELVES back from 11 points down to claim a draw against Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds today but a controversial goal was at the centre of the revival for Michael Ryanâ€™s side.

Jason Fordeâ€™s long-range free in the 62nd minute saw the sliotar slip from the fingers of Austin Gleeson in the goalmouth with the umpire judging that it had crossed the line.

Replays showed that Waterford were rightly aggrieved but Tipperaryâ€™s remarkable spirit saw them grind out a draw with injury-time points from Ronan Maher and Forde bringing the sides level.

Tipperary had played the entire second half with 14 men after defender Michael Cahill was shown a second yellow card just before the break.

Waterford had received two crucial first-half boosts in the form of goals. Both were products of long deliveries that caused chaos in the Tipperary goalmouth. Tom Devine swiped home the first with a one-handed pull in the 9th minute and Pauric Mahony positioned himself perfectly to drill home a shot in the 25th minute after Pauric Maher batted the ball clear.

That Mahony strike came at a key time after Tipperary had outscored Waterford by 0-7 to 0-1 between the 14th and 23rd minutes to cut the deficit to a single point.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-14 (1-12f), Ronan Maher 0-3, Patrick Maher 1-0, Seamus Callanan 0-2, Noel McGrath, Billy McCarthy, Cathal Barrett 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 1-8 (0-5f), Tom Devine 1-2, DJ Foran, Jamie Barron 0-3 each, Patrick Curran 0-2, Philip Mahony, Stephen Bennett, Tommy Ryan, Jake Dillon 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Sean Oâ€™Brien (Newport)

3. SÃ©amus Kennedy (St Maryâ€™s Clonmel)

4.Â Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe Oâ€™Dwyer (Killenaule)

6.Â Padraic Maher, captain (Thurles Sarsfields)

7.Â Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)

9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10.Â Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)

11.Â Jason Forde (Silvermines)

12.Â Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. John Oâ€™Dwyer (Killenaule)

14.Â Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)

15.Â John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Waterford

1. Stephen Oâ€™Keeffe (Ballygunner)

3. Conor GleesonÂ (Fourmilewater)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

4. Noel ConnorsÂ (Passage)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)

9. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

8. Jamie BarronÂ (Fourmilewater)

11. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)

20. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Stephen BennettÂ (Ballysaggart)

10. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

