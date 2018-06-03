This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw

10,237 were present in the Gaelic Grounds.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 11,932 Views 72 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051506
Conor Gleeson and John McGrath battling for possession.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Conor Gleeson and John McGrath battling for possession.
Conor Gleeson and John McGrath battling for possession.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Tipperary 2-22
Waterford 2-22

Fintan Oâ€™Toole reports from Gaelic Grounds

TIPPERARY HAULED THEMSELVES back from 11 points down to claim a draw against Waterford at the Gaelic Grounds today but a controversial goal was at the centre of the revival for Michael Ryanâ€™s side.

Jason Fordeâ€™s long-range free in the 62nd minute saw the sliotar slip from the fingers of Austin Gleeson in the goalmouth with the umpire judging that it had crossed the line.

Replays showed that Waterford were rightly aggrieved but Tipperaryâ€™s remarkable spirit saw them grind out a draw with injury-time points from Ronan Maher and Forde bringing the sides level.

Tipperary had played the entire second half with 14 men after defender Michael Cahill was shown a second yellow card just before the break.

Waterford had received two crucial first-half boosts in the form of goals. Both were products of long deliveries that caused chaos in the Tipperary goalmouth. Tom Devine swiped home the first with a one-handed pull in the 9th minute and Pauric Mahony positioned himself perfectly to drill home a shot in the 25th minute after Pauric Maher batted the ball clear.

That Mahony strike came at a key time after Tipperary had outscored Waterford by 0-7 to 0-1 between the 14th and 23rd minutes to cut the deficit to a single point.

More to followâ€¦

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 1-14 (1-12f), Ronan Maher 0-3, Patrick Maher 1-0, Seamus Callanan 0-2, Noel McGrath, Billy McCarthy, Cathal Barrett 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 1-8 (0-5f), Tom Devine 1-2, DJ Foran, Jamie Barron 0-3 each, Patrick Curran 0-2, Philip Mahony, Stephen Bennett, Tommy Ryan, Jake Dillon 0-1 each.

Tipperary

1. Brian Hogan (Lorrha-Dorrha)

2. Sean Oâ€™Brien (Newport)
3. SÃ©amus Kennedy (St Maryâ€™s Clonmel)
4.Â Michael Cahill (Thurles Sarsfields)

5. Joe Oâ€™Dwyer (Killenaule)
6.Â Padraic Maher, captain (Thurles Sarsfields)
7.Â Brendan Maher (Borris-Ileigh)

8. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields)
9. Billy McCarthy (Thurles Sarsfields)

10.Â Dan McCormack (Borris-Ileigh)
11.Â Jason Forde (Silvermines)
12.Â Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

13. John Oâ€™Dwyer (Killenaule)
14.Â Seamus Callanan (Drom-Inch)
15.Â John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)

Waterford

1. Stephen Oâ€™Keeffe (Ballygunner)

3. Conor GleesonÂ (Fourmilewater)
2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
4. Noel ConnorsÂ (Passage)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)
6. Austin Gleeson (Mount Sion)
9. Michael Walsh (Stradbally)

8. Jamie BarronÂ (Fourmilewater)
11. Stephen Roche (Mount Sion)

20. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
15. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
12. DJ Foran (Portlaw)

13. Stephen BennettÂ (Ballysaggart)
10. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)
14. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

Referee: Alan Kelly (Galway)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork

John Kiely: â€˜I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was doneâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â€” Coutinho
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â€” Coutinho
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
HURLING
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
20 years on from All-Ireland success, Offaly relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly
JOHN O'SHEA
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
After 637 days of pain and heartache, Ireland's match-winner got his just rewards last night
'He's had a really tough time. He thought his career was over'
Do Ireland have a gameplan? Talking points ahead of tonight's friendly with the US

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie