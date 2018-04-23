  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Galway and Tipperary forwards claim GAA player of the month awards

Damien Comer and Jason Forde both landed the individual awards for their exploits in April

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 23 Apr 2018, 11:07 AM
Galway's Damien Comer and Tipperary's Jason Forde both claimed the individual awards.
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO
Galway's Damien Comer and Tipperary's Jason Forde both claimed the individual awards.
Image: INPHO

GALWAY’S DAMIEN COMER and Tipperary’s Jason Forde have both been announced as the GAA player of the month award winners for April.

The attacking pair claimed the first monthly accolades for 2018 in the PWC GAA-GPA awards scheme.

Both players suffered league final losses this month yet impressed with their individual showings as they capped promising spring campaigns.

Comer bagged 0-3 as Galway lost out by four points to Dublin in Croke Park in the Division 1 decider with the Annaghdown man hitting 1-14 in total from play during this year’s football league.

Forde struck 2-12 as Tipperary were defeated by six points by Kilkenny in Nowlan Park in their Division 1 final. That return saw the Silvermines forward finish the league season with 7-72, helped by his free-taking contribution, to his credit.

The Kilkenny pair of TJ Reid and Paddy Deegan had also been nominated for the hurling accolade while the Dublin duo of Ciaran Kilkenny and Brian Fenton had been in the running for the football honour.

