All-Ireland finalists Na Piarsaigh begin defence of their Limerick hurling crown with victory

NA PIARSAIGH GOT their campaign up and running with a convincing 4-15 to 1-16 defeat of Doon in the Limerick SHC today.

Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Four weeks out from their All-Ireland final replay loss to Cuala, the Limerick city club had eight points to spare against Doon in their Group 1 clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

Under new manager Paul Beary, who’s replaced Shane O’Neill in the hotseat, Na Piarsaigh hit the net through Conor Boylan, Shane Dowling, Ronan Lynch and Adrian Breen.

Limerick panellist Barry Murphy top-scored for Doon with 0-10, while his county team-mate Shane Dowling finished with eight points for Na Piarsaigh.

Na Piarsaigh have beaten Doon in a goal fest in the Gaelic Grounds! Watch the Full-Time Highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/wCJj3I1tV8 — The GAA (@officialgaa) April 22, 2018

On Saturday in Group 1, Kilmallock enjoyed a 1-24 to 0-14 win over Ballybrown while Patrickswell defeated Adare by 3-24 to 3-10.

In Group 2 this weekend, Monaleen enjoyed a 0-20 to 0-16 win over Knockaine and Ahane were 0-14 to 0-11 victors against Cappamore.