Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 22 April, 2018
All-Ireland finalists Na Piarsaigh begin defence of their Limerick hurling crown with victory

It was a first win for the Munster champions under new manager Paul Beary.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 22 Apr 2018, 4:21 PM
1 hour ago 1,934 Views 2 Comments
NA PIARSAIGH GOT their campaign up and running with a convincing 4-15 to 1-16 defeat of Doon in the Limerick SHC today.

Shane Dowling scores a goal Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Four weeks out from their All-Ireland final replay loss to Cuala, the Limerick city club had eight points to spare against Doon in their Group 1 clash at the Gaelic Grounds.

Under new manager Paul Beary, who’s replaced Shane O’Neill in the hotseat, Na Piarsaigh hit the net through Conor Boylan, Shane Dowling, Ronan Lynch and Adrian Breen.

Limerick panellist Barry Murphy top-scored for Doon with 0-10, while his county team-mate Shane Dowling finished with eight points for Na Piarsaigh.

On Saturday in Group 1, Kilmallock enjoyed a 1-24 to 0-14 win over Ballybrown while Patrickswell defeated Adare by 3-24 to 3-10.

In Group 2 this weekend, Monaleen enjoyed a 0-20 to 0-16 win over Knockaine and Ahane were 0-14 to 0-11 victors against Cappamore.

