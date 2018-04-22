Former All-Star Peter Kelly announces Dublin inter-county retirement aged 29

Kelly in action for Dublin during the 2015 Allianz Hurling League.

DUBLIN DEFENDER PETER Kelly has announced his retirement from inter-county hurling, with the 29-year-old looking to prolong his club career with Lucan Sarsfields.

Kelly was one of three Dublin players to win an All-Star in 2013 after claiming a Leinster title under Anthony Daly.

He had departed the Dubs panel under Ger Cunningham last year, but confirmed his retirement today having returned under Pat Gilroy at the start of the 2018 campaign.

“I would like to announce I am stepping away from the Dublin hurling team,” he said on Sunday.

“I have loved every minute of wearing the Dublin jersey. It’s been a great honour to wear the blue jersey for so many years and play alongside a great bunch of lads.

“For the longevity of my club career, this is the right choice for me.

“I also want to thank Pat for the opportunity this year, and wish the team the best of luck for the year ahead.”

Kelly made his senior inter-county debut a decade ago and succeeded in claiming a National League title in 2011.

Despite coming back into Gilroy’s panel at the start of this year, he did not make a competitive appearance due to a recent knee injury.

Dublin exited the National League at the hands of Tipperary in the quarter-finals a month ago and begin their Leinster Senior Championship campaign against league champions Kilkenny in Parnell Park on 13 May.

