Corofin's Silke and Cuala's Moran land Club Player of the Year honours

LIAM SILKE AND Sean Moran have been named inaugural winners of the AIB GAA Club Footballer and Hurler of the Year awards.

The pair lifted All-Ireland titles with Corofin and Cuala respectively this year and were named the outstanding players of the campaign at the AIB GAA Club Players’ Awards banquet at Croke Park last night.

Silke was selected at corner-back on the football Team of the Year and claimed the Footballer of the Year award in recognition of his contribution to the Galway champions on their march to St Patrick’s Day glory.

Cuala’s Seán Moran had been picked at centre-back on the hurling team and was honoured with the overall award in recognition for his role in Cuala’s impressive defence of the All-Ireland club title.