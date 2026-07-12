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Jude Bellingham celebrates with teammates. Alamy Stock Photo
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Bellingham-inspired England edge Norway to reach World Cup semi-finals

The Real Madrid star’s brilliant brace proved the difference between the sides.
12.49am, 12 Jul 2026

World Cup quarter-final:

England 2

Norway 1

ENGLAND BEAT NORWAY 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals this evening.

Jude Bellingham was the Three Lions’ hero, scoring both goals.

More to follow

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