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Bellingham-inspired England edge Norway to reach World Cup semi-finals
World Cup quarter-final:
England 2
Norway 1
ENGLAND BEAT NORWAY 2-1 in the World Cup quarter-finals this evening.
Jude Bellingham was the Three Lions’ hero, scoring both goals.
More to follow
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2026 world cup Progress Report Soccer England Norway