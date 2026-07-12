If World Cup is about connection, Norway will feel they just got a slap in the face

THE WORLD CUP truly is about connection.

It’s about touch and feel. Norway got a slap in the face and England a welcome embrace to help usher them into the last four.

Indeed, this clash will go down in the annals as that of the Connected Ball Heartbeat Sensor quarter-final.

It might not have a ring to it and, well, it turns out that’s exactly why Jude Bellingham’s first-half equaliser wasn’t ruled out.

The sensor never tingled after the ball looked to have struck part of the stadium’s overhead camera while in play. In a World Cup of chaos and drama, this was another case of reality being defied in front of our eyes.

Never again will England be able to complain about past injustices.

Not after this.

A controversial disallowed goal that would have put Norway back in the lead early in the second half will add to their dismay. Elliot Anderson tumbled backwards to the floor as Erling Haaland brushed him off from a corner and while Torbjorn Lysaker Heggem lashed in a rebound VAR helped to overturn the goal.

Before England’s goal in minute 45+2 against Norway, the sensor in the Connected Ball showed no peak in the 'heartbeat of the ball' when in the air, and therefore no evidence that the ball touched the overhead wire and changed the movement of the ball. pic.twitter.com/gYf9ukfveT — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) July 11, 2026

The slow drip of agony began with that Connected Ball Heartbeat Sensor moment.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland aimed a kick out from his box into the distance and suddenly the trajectory changed, looping down for Anderson to take possession and start a move that would end with a ruthless Bellingham finish.

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Nyland made a beeline for referee Clement Turpin, pointing at the camera above to try and explain, but the technology informed us of a different reality, and when The 42 contacted Fifa to seek clarity a spokesperson said: “We have checked the data and there is no peak on the graph from the Connected Ball heartbeat sensor.”

England’s resolve and quality were admirable and maybe that will actually be enough for them to triumph? It helps that Bellingham is rising to this occasion like a man who feels inspired by possibilities rather than burdened by expectation.

Seconds before the full-time whistle in extra-time blew substitute Dan Burn seemed to run from Newcastle to win a header and clear danger. The England fans roared and the centre back thumped the air.

Then it was all over and Harry Kane sunk into the ground, burying his head and probably just desperate for some peace. Before you knew it he was leading the charge for a chorus of Wonderwall with his teammates.

Hey Jude has been the second song of this tournament for England fans but it needs to get a bump up the playlist. Kane started this tournament offering the greatest hope, Bellingham has taken on the mantle.

His winner in extra-time summed up a player with boundless energy, belief and instinct, following in Morgan Rogers’ shot that was fumbled with an easy finish that was only made possible because of qualities that are so hard to come by.

Norway will feel this was a contest that they allowed get away from them at a point when they were the strongest heading into the final quarter.

There was a hint of desperation and panic in Thomas Tuchel’s decision to bring on Reece James in midfield, and he would end at centre back, while it was clear he wanted more at half-time by hooking Declan Rice and Noni Madueke.

Jude Bellingham scores his second goal. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Bellingham is a phenomenon, though. There are so many aspects of this England team that highlight limitations yet he is an uplifting presence.

For so long this felt like sticky business for England.

The slower the play became as the first half wore on, the better it felt for Norway.

England had the ball but were ponderous. They really are a team that have so much more panache when they’re chasing a game instead of methodically picking you apart while in control.

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They spark into life with a verve that few can match but also can be fitful for too long in games.

When they move the ball neatly and make all those nice rotations it is like watching a mirage of composure. Then Bellingham breaks through the Fourth Wall and you realise what this team is about.

This was a world away from the chaos of the Azteca, a night which was a relentless test of endurance which England thrived in.

As the minutes ticked by here the heat and humidity got more of a grip. From worrying about to altitude in Mexico City, England now had to mostly concern themselves with not melting.

Confusion and panic in defence became a deluge for the last 15 minutes of the first half, the kind of spell which, even though they were able to recover from it spectacularly thanks to Bellingham, highlights deficiencies that are clear evidence England will not win this World Cup.

John Stones wobbled and Erling Haaland almost pounced. Jordan Pickford scuffed clearances. Rice looked for calm while teammates shouted around him.

The build up to Norway’s goal on 36 minutes saw Kane go down claiming injury from Patrick Berg’s challenge. The England captain was about to get up when he saw Norway break. He sat back down.

Martin Odegaard drove on, fed it wide to Andreas Schjelderup and he scraped in the type of goal that is somehow best described as sounding like how his surname is pronounced.

What happened next was curious and has been indicative of Kane’s behaviour this tournament. He sought to influence the referee by convincing him of a foul. There wasn’t one. Kane stayed on the grass, pointed to his foot and then headed to Turpin to make his case further.

Bellingham came to the fore and his ruthlessness was at odds with the poor choice made by Alexander Sorloth just moments beforehand when he was one-on-one with John Stones and had Haaland in support but dawdled long enough for the chance to be wasted.

Haaland barely had a sniff from that point on and was subbed off in extra-time. Bellingham, his old Borussia Dortmund pal, instead showed he was the one relishing the challenge in front of him.

He led England in song at the end as he steps up as their leading man.