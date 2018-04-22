Cuala and Ballyboden seal progress to Dublin hurling quarter-finals

ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Cuala continued their defence of the Dublin SHC title with a 1-15 to 0-14 win over Craobh Chiarain in Round 2 last night.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

The victory was enough to send Mattie Kenny’s side into the quarter-finals, while Ballyboden St Enda’s are also into the last eight.

Ballyboden were 2-19 to 1-12 winners over St Brigid’s earlier today. Dublin star Paul Ryan bagged a second-half goal and set up another as they cruised to the 10-point victory.

In Group 1 yesterday, St Vincent’s defeated St Jude’s by 1-13 to 0-13, while in Group 4 Crumlin lost to Setanta by 3-16 to 2-14 and Lucan Sarsfields enjoyed a 0-23 to 1-12 win over Ballinteer St John’s.