In-form Wexford and Galway name unchanged teams for Leinster SHC clash

DAVY FITZGERALD AND Micheál Donoghue have both been able to name unchanged starting teams for tomorrow’s Leinster Senior Hurling Championship meeting in Wexford Park (throw-in 5pm).

The reigning All-Ireland champions ran out 1-22 to 2-11 winners over Kilkenny last time out with Joe Canning shooting 1-12 against the Cats.

Canning is again flanked by Joseph Cooney and Cathal Mannion in the half forward line and, though the back six is likely to see a reshuffle, the Tribe’s personnel remains consistent as they go to Wexford aiming to maintain their winning run after two wins to begin the Championship.

Wexford also come into the contest in red hot form after demolishing Offaly with a tally of 5-24.

Wexford

1.Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2.Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)

3.Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4.Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers)

5.Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)

6.Matthew O’Hanlon (St. James)

7.Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St. Annes)

8.Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9.Shaun Murphy (Oulart -The Ballagh)

10.Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers)

11.Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

12.Jack O’Connor (St. Martins)

13.Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidans)

14.Rory O Connor (St. Martins)

15.Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Galway

1 James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2 Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3 Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4 John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5 Padraic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

6 Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7 Aidan Harte (Gort)

8 Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9 David Burke (St Thomas’)

10 Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11 Joe Canning (Portumna)

12 Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

13 Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14 Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

15 Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)