Mike Casey returns to Limerick's full-back line for Cork clash

Casey replaces Seamus Hickey in the only change to John Kiely’s side from their victory over Tipp.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 31 May 2018, 10:21 PM
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JOHN KIELY HAS made just one change to his Limerick side that beat Tipperary for Saturday’s clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mike Casey will start at full-back for the visitors in place of Seamus Hickey.

The 30-year-old missed most of Limerick’s league campaign due to Na Piarsaigh’s All-Ireland club run, but came off the bench to replace Hickey during the Shannonsiders’ disposal of Tipp a fortnight ago.

Cork will name their side on Friday evening.

Throw in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is at 7pm.

Limerick team to play Cork

1.Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenny)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Substitutes tbc

