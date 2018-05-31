Mike Casey returns to Limerick's full-back line for Cork clash

JOHN KIELY HAS made just one change to his Limerick side that beat Tipperary for Saturday’s clash with Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Mike Casey will start at full-back for the visitors in place of Seamus Hickey.

The 30-year-old missed most of Limerick’s league campaign due to Na Piarsaigh’s All-Ireland club run, but came off the bench to replace Hickey during the Shannonsiders’ disposal of Tipp a fortnight ago.

Cork will name their side on Friday evening.

Throw in at Páirc Uí Chaoimh is at 7pm.

Limerick team to play Cork

1.Nicky Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)

3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmuid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Declan Hannon (Adare)

7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)

11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenny)

12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Substitutes tbc

