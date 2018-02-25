Galway maintain 100% record in Division 1 with impressive victory over Kerry

Galway 1-14

Kerry 0-14

Paul Brennan reports from Austin Stack Park, Tralee

GALWAY MAINTAINED THEIR perfect winning record in Division 1 with a thrilling three-point win over League champions Kerry – who suffered their second defeat in a week – which leaves Galway and Dublin clear of the pack at the top of the table.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

It was edge of the seat stuff to the very last kick as first David Clifford and then Stephen O’Brien had shots saved in the 77th minute as Kerry tried to fashion an equalising goal, but Galway held firm to make it four wins from four games.

Both counties had suffered defeats last the previous weekend – Kerry to Monaghan in a rescheduled league game and Galway to Roscommon in the delayed FBD League final – but it was Kerry that would have felt more under pressure to get back to winning ways this weekend.

Galway might have figured a trip to Tralee to face the league champions could have been a step too far, but Kevin Walsh’s team played with the confidence and steel that had them on full points coming into this contest and they were never behind in this game.

Galway played with a strong wind advantage in the first half and were good value for their four-point lead at the interval, putting the Kerry defence under considerable pressure on a few occasions.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Kerry defender Brian O Beaglaoich forced a smart save from Ruairi Lavelle in the second minute but Galway defender Cathal Sweeney should have done better two minutes later when he was through on goal but was just off target with a low shot. Barry McHugh converted the resultant ’45′ but moments later Sweeney was dismissed for a black card foul.

Galway led 0-5 to 0-1 after 14 minutes before David Clifford and Sean O’Shea combined to set up Paul Murphy for a fine Kerry point, but Eamonn Brannigan’s second point from play restored the visitors’ four-point lead.

Barry John Keane won two frees for O’Shea and then Clifford to convert, but Galway enjoyed the best of the final ten minutes of the half. Brian Kelly had to be brave to save well from Shane Walsh in the 29th minute as Galway looked to make their overall dominance pay, but a 0-9 to 0-5 half time lead looked a little vulnerable for the visitors.

McHugh and Clifford traded early second half points, and Galway finally got the game’s crucial goal when Brannigan breezed through the Kerry defence to beat Brian Kelly and make it 1-10 to 0-7 after 40 minutes.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Scores from Peter Crowley, Tom O’Sullivan, Clifford and O’Brien made it 0-11 to 1-10 as the momentum shifted back to Kerry, with Galway losing defenders Sean Andy O Ceallaigh and Johnny Heaney to black card dismissals at the same time for what can only have been dissent, despite Galway winning a free.

Two more McHugh frees gave Galway a little more breathing space, 1-13 to 0-11, but Kerry kept rallying. Daithi Casey’s late point made it 1-14 to 0-14, Kerry couldn’t engineer a goal to rescue a draw and point.

Galway host Monaghan in Salthill next Sunday as Kerry face table topper Dublin in Croke Park the previous evening.

Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Scorers for Galway: Barry McHugh 0-8 (5f, 2 ’45′), Eamonn Brannigan 1-3, Patrick Sweeney 0-2, Shane Walsh 0-1f

Scorers for Kerry: David Clifford 0-6 (3f), S O’Shea 0-3 (2f), Paul Murphy 0-1, Peter Crowley 0-1, Stephen O’Brien 0-1, Tom O’Sullivan 0-1, Daithi Casey 0-1

Galway

1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renvyle)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)

3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Leitir Mor)

4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)

8. Paul Conroy (St James)

9. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)

10. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)

11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin-Clonberne)

12. Eamon Brannigan (St Michael’s)

13. Patrick Sweeney (Killannin)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew-Moylough)

Subs:

25. Gary O’Donnell (Tuam Stars) for C Sweeney (8, black card),

17. Sean Armstrong (Salthill Knocknacarra) for P Sweeney (49)

26. David Wynne (Moycullen) for SA O Ceallaigh (57, black card)

19. Johnny Duane (St James) for J Heaney (57, black card)

20. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown) for P Cooke (64)

2. Tom Flynn (Athenry) for E Brannigan (71)

Kerry

1. Brian Kelly (Killarney Legion)

2. Shane Enright (Tarbert)

3. Jason Foley (Ballydonoghue)

4. Ronan Shanahan (Austin Stacks)

5. Paul Murphy (Rathmore)

6. Peter Crowley (Laune Rangers)

7. Brian Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht)

8. Jack Barry (Na Gaeil)

9. Barry O’Sullivan (Dingle)

10. Micheál Burns (Dr Crokes)

11. Sean O’Shea (Kenmare)

12. Stephen O’Brien (Kenmare)

13. David Clifford (Fossa)

14. Paul Geaney (Dingle)

15. Barry John Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys)

Subs

23. Matthew Flaherty (Dingle) for R Shanahan (41)

19. Tom O’Sullivan (Dingle) for B O Beaglaoich (42)

18. Éanna Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht) for BJ Keane (48)

20. Daithi Casey (Dr Crokes) for M Burns (60)

22. Killian Spillane (Templenoe) for P Geaney (67)

24. Brian Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue) for B O’Sullivan (71)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford)

