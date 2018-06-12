This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 12 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

5 senior players named on Galway side for historic first Leinster U21 hurling clash tomorrow night

Galway travel to Tullamore to face Offaly.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 12 Jun 2018, 11:18 AM
1 hour ago 2,413 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4066219

GALWAY TAKE THEIR first step into the Bord GÃ¡is Energy Leinster U21 hurling championship tomorrow night when they face Offaly and have named five players with senior experience in their starting side.

Brian Concannon Galway hurler Brian Concannon has made a senior breaktrhough this summer. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Wing-back Sean Loftus started for the Galway senior side last Saturday against Dublin while centre-forward Brian Concannon has also featured for the All-Ireland senior champions in recent weeks.

Midfielders Thomas Monaghan and Jack Grealish were both part of the match day senior squad in last summerâ€™s championship while corner-forward Evan Niland has had previous senior experience for Galway as well.

Galway have had to plan without a trio of 2015 All-Ireland minor winners â€“ Jack Coyne, Jack Fitzpatrick and Cian Salmon â€“ due to injury, while last yearâ€™s minor star Jack Canning is also out injured. Leaving Cert students were not considered.

Jack Canning and Joe Canning celebrate Jack and Joe Canning celebrating Galway's All-Ireland final wins last September. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In total, Galway have nine players that started in the corresponding All-Ireland minor success three years ago in Fintan Burke, Shane Bannon, Caelom Mulry, Loftus, Monaghan, Grealish, Concannon, Cianan Fahy and Niland.

Sean Loftus celebrates winning with the trophy Captain Sean Loftus and his Galway team-mates celebrating their 2015 All-Ireland minor final victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wing-forward Sean Bleahane won an All-Ireland minor medal last year, shooting 0-5 from play in the victory over Cork. Centre-back Mark Hughes won a county senior hurling medal with Liam Mellows in Galway last December.

Galway bowed out of the U21 hurling championship at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in a thrilling contest with Limerick last August.Â Grealish, Loftus, Concannon and Monaghan all started that game while Niland and Burke came on as substitutes.

Throw-in tomorrow night in Oâ€™Connor Park is 7.30pm with live coverage on TG4.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Ian Oâ€™Shea (Athenry)
3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas â€“ captain)
4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

5. Caelom Mulry (Abbeyknockmoy)
6. Mark Hughes (Liam Mellows)
7. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

8. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
9. Jack Grealish (Gort)

10. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
11. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
14. Ronan Murphy (Tommy Larkins)
15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Diarmuid Connolly joining host of inter-county stars at Boston club for the summer

â€˜He was probably looking down at us today, he was just a massive hurling manâ€™ â€“ tribute from Clare captain

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Merkel comes to Germany duo's defence as photo row overshadows World Cup preparation
Potential Manchester City move 'opportunity of a lifetime' for Napoli star Jorginho
Talks for 48-team World Cup put on hold - Infantino
IRELAND
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
Analysis: The CJ Stander non-try that could have changed the first Test
'They're pretty angry, grumbly, walking around like bears with sore heads'
Once a viral hit, Tongan Thor now making an explosive impact for Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â‚¬65 million Liverpool bid
Roma goalkeeper wants future resolved before World Cup amid reports of â‚¬65 million Liverpool bid
Barcelona sell Spanish winger Deulofeu to Watford for â‚¬13m
Ex-Arsenal skipper Adams believes Spurs contingent could cost England
REVIEW
Lukaku stars with two goals and an assist as Belgium cruise to pre-World Cup friendly win
Lukaku stars with two goals and an assist as Belgium cruise to pre-World Cup friendly win
Review: The Audi RS 4 Avant goes laugh-out-loud quick - but it's practical too
Canadian Grand Prix sees Vettel earn 50th career win to go top in title race

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie