5 senior players named on Galway side for historic first Leinster U21 hurling clash tomorrow night

GALWAY TAKE THEIR first step into the Bord GÃ¡is Energy Leinster U21 hurling championship tomorrow night when they face Offaly and have named five players with senior experience in their starting side.

Galway hurler Brian Concannon has made a senior breaktrhough this summer. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Wing-back Sean Loftus started for the Galway senior side last Saturday against Dublin while centre-forward Brian Concannon has also featured for the All-Ireland senior champions in recent weeks.

Midfielders Thomas Monaghan and Jack Grealish were both part of the match day senior squad in last summerâ€™s championship while corner-forward Evan Niland has had previous senior experience for Galway as well.

Galway have had to plan without a trio of 2015 All-Ireland minor winners â€“ Jack Coyne, Jack Fitzpatrick and Cian Salmon â€“ due to injury, while last yearâ€™s minor star Jack Canning is also out injured. Leaving Cert students were not considered.

Jack and Joe Canning celebrating Galway's All-Ireland final wins last September. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

In total, Galway have nine players that started in the corresponding All-Ireland minor success three years ago in Fintan Burke, Shane Bannon, Caelom Mulry, Loftus, Monaghan, Grealish, Concannon, Cianan Fahy and Niland.

Captain Sean Loftus and his Galway team-mates celebrating their 2015 All-Ireland minor final victory. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Wing-forward Sean Bleahane won an All-Ireland minor medal last year, shooting 0-5 from play in the victory over Cork. Centre-back Mark Hughes won a county senior hurling medal with Liam Mellows in Galway last December.

Galway bowed out of the U21 hurling championship at the All-Ireland semi-final stage in a thrilling contest with Limerick last August.Â Grealish, Loftus, Concannon and Monaghan all started that game while Niland and Burke came on as substitutes.

Throw-in tomorrow night in Oâ€™Connor Park is 7.30pm with live coverage on TG4.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Ian Oâ€™Shea (Athenry)

3. Fintan Burke (St Thomas â€“ captain)

4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

5. Caelom Mulry (Abbeyknockmoy)

6. Mark Hughes (Liam Mellows)

7. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

8. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)

9. Jack Grealish (Gort)

10. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

11. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

14. Ronan Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

