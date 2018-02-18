  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Experimental Galway book league quarter-final place with victory over Offaly

The All-Ireland senior hurling champions were 2-19 to 0-14 winners at Pearse Stadium.

By John Fallon Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 3:55 PM
9 hours ago 10,751 Views 6 Comments
http://the42.ie/3858799
Joseph Cooney scored 2-1 on the day.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Joseph Cooney scored 2-1 on the day.
Joseph Cooney scored 2-1 on the day.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Galway 2-19

Offaly 0-14

John Fallon reports from Pearse Stadium

GALWAY WRAPPED UP a quarter-final spot in the Allianz League with a third win of the campaign against a battling Offaly side, who played the last half hour with 14 men.

An experimental Galway side were always in control as they cantered to an 11-point victory in Salthill.

They will play Dublin next week and then the following week look set for a promotion decider against Limerick at Pearse Stadium.

Galway led by 1-9 to 0-8 at the break having played with the breeze in the opening half.

Offaly needed a good start against the All-Ireland champions and they were good value for their 0-4 o 0-2 lead after seven minutes with Damien Egan, Dan Currams, David King and Shane Kinsella hitting the target.

Cathal Mannion picked off two points for Galway and then Joseph Cooney scored the opening goal when he finished a good move involving Conor Cooney and Davy Glennon aftereight minutes.

That lifted the home supporters in the crowd of 5,355 but the sides were level at the end of the opening quarter at 1-4 to 0-7 after Kinsella, Egan and Currams found the range for Offaly.

Both sides were guilty of some bad wides but Galway hit four points in a row from Sean Loftus, Paul Flaherty, Cathal Mannion and Conor Cooney.

Damien Egan pulled back a point for Offaly but a second point from former minor captain Loftus left Galway ahead by four at the interval.

The lead would have been bigger had Offaly goalkeeper Eoghan Cahill not produced good saves to deny Flaherty and Joseph Cooney.

It all went wrong for Offaly after the restart when Joseph Cooney got his second goal of the game after goalkeeper Cahill had blocked an effort from Conor Cooney.

And then Offaly were reduced to 14 men when Shane Kinsella was sent off after an off the ball tangle with Paul Flaherty â€” referee Cathal McAllister consulted two of his umpires before making his decision.

That left Offaly with a huge uphill battle as Galway opened up a 2-11 to 0-8 lead.

Substitute Tommy Geraghty landed a couple of points for Offaly but Galway kept pulling away as they picked off points from all angles.

Cahill produced another good save to deny Glennon and while Shane Dooley added a few frees for Offaly when he came on but they never looked like staging a big comeback.

Galway goalkeeper James Skehill saved a penalty from Dooley in the closing stages after Conor Mahon was adjudged to have been fouled as the Tribesmen made it three wins in a row in the campaign.

Scorers for Galway: Joseph Cooney 2-1, Conor Cooney 0-7 (0-4f), Cathal Mannion 0-5, SeÃ¡n Loftus 0-3, Paul Flaherty 0-2, Niall Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Offaly: Damien Egan 0-3 (0-3f), Dan Currams 0-3, Tommy Geraghty 0-3, Shane Kinsella 0-2, Shane Dooley 0-2 (0-2f), David King 0-1.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappatagle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
4. PÃ¡draic Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
3. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

5. Shane Cooney (St Thomasâ€™)
6. GearÃ³id McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea) (c)
9. SeÃ¡n Loftus (Turloughmore)

11. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
10. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
12. Paul Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomasâ€™)
13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
15. Davy Glennon (Mullagh)

Substitutes

23. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree) for Joseph Cooney (39)
21. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly) for Whelan (52)
19. Brian Flaherty (Abbeyknockmoy) for Harte (59)
20. Kevin McHugo (Tommy Larkinâ€™s) for Coen (66)
26. Jack Coyne (Castlegar) for Glennon (69)

Offaly

1. Eoghan Cahill (Birr)

4. Ben Conneely (St Rynaghâ€™s)
3. SeÃ¡n Gardiner (Lusmagh)
2. Tom Spain (Brosna Gaels)

5. David Oâ€™Toole (Shamrocks)
6. Pat Camon (St Rynaghâ€™s)
7. Jordan Quinn (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

8. David King (Coolderry) (c)
9. Paddy Delaney (Kinnitty)

10. Colm Gath (Drumcullen)
11. Shane Kinsella (Kinnitty)
12. OisÃ­n Kelly (Belmont)

13. Damien Egan (Belmont)
14. Conor Mahon (Kilcormac/Killoughey)
15. Dan Currams (Kilcormac/Killoughey)

Substitutes

17. Dermott Shortt (St Rynaghâ€™s) for Quinn (36)
20. Tommy Geraghty (Kilcormac/Killoughey) for Delaney (36)
21. Colin Egan (Belmont) for Gath (48)
22. Shane Dooley (Tullamore) for King (52)
23. Joe Bergin (Seir Kieran) for Kelly (65)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cora Staunton soldiers on despite suffering nasty blow to the nose in Aussie Rules win

After lifting the Sigerson Cup yesterday, UCDâ€™s Monaghan and Kerry stars set to clash today

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
'This is every kid's dream' - Rochdale's FA Cup hero overjoyed with Spurs heroics
'This is every kid's dream' - Rochdale's FA Cup hero overjoyed with Spurs heroics
Juventus earn narrow win in Turin derby as Higuain limps off
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SCARLETS
â€˜Heâ€™s always had to prove himselfâ€™ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesnâ€™t get credit he deserves
â€˜Heâ€™s always had to prove himselfâ€™ - Ken Owens believes Warren Gatland doesnâ€™t get credit he deserves
Carbery's absence doesn't bother Cullen as highly-rated Frawley steps up
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie