  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cora Staunton soldiers on despite suffering nasty blow to the nose in Aussie Rules win

The Mayo footballer scored three behinds during a brilliant second quarter performance on Sunday.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 1:16 PM
12 minutes ago 489 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3858518

CORA STAUNTON EXPERIENCED the rough and tumble of Aussie rules on Sunday, as the Mayo footballer took a stray elbow to the nose for the Greater Western Sydney Giants en route to their first victory of the Women’s AFL season.

Staunton moved to Australia at the end of 2017 and helped the side to their first win in 2018 with three scores behind against winless Collingwood despite an early setback.

The 36-year-old was forced off just before the interval as she took a heavy elbow to the nose from opponent Sophie Casey, which required immediate medical treatment.

Manager Alan McConnell confirmed after the match that the player had not suffered a broken nose, as his side earned their first win since taking over, but she would require an x-ray.

“I’m delighted for the girls,” the manager said on Sunday.

“We’re a bit like Dad’s Army, our team, we come from everywhere and we’ve got a whole lot of girls who were told they’re no good and a lot of girls who have come out of New South Wales battling the notion that football isn’t the same there as the rest of the country.

“To get some reward for effort is just fabulous, absolutely fabulous.”

Staunton returned to play after half-time, inspiring her side towards a 35-48 win away to the Magpies.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

After lifting the Sigerson Cup yesterday, UCD’s Monaghan and Kerry stars set to clash today

‘I thought it was harsh’ – Corofin likely to appeal All-Ireland semi-final red card

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aaron Gallagher
@AaronGallagher8
aaron@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
'I don't want to be 40 and not know what to do'
Dennehy header hands Limerick the perfect start in Sligo
'We wanted to send our supporters home happy after getting the bragging rights in the derby'
REVIEW
Swansea boss Carvalhal settles for FA Cup replay on Hillsborough return
Swansea boss Carvalhal settles for FA Cup replay on Hillsborough return
Chelsea loan star inspires Dortmund to dramatic Europa League win
Simon Harris confirms HSE review of foetal monitors in 11 hospitals

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie