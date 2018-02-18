Cora Staunton soldiers on despite suffering nasty blow to the nose in Aussie Rules win

CORA STAUNTON EXPERIENCED the rough and tumble of Aussie rules on Sunday, as the Mayo footballer took a stray elbow to the nose for the Greater Western Sydney Giants en route to their first victory of the Women’s AFL season.

Staunton moved to Australia at the end of 2017 and helped the side to their first win in 2018 with three scores behind against winless Collingwood despite an early setback.

Comhghairdeas to @soniaagrith & her new pal Down Under @duckie15 who have just won Instagram 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/6xmpuukQZZ — FAIR GAME Podcast (@FairGameCast) February 18, 2018

The 36-year-old was forced off just before the interval as she took a heavy elbow to the nose from opponent Sophie Casey, which required immediate medical treatment.

Manager Alan McConnell confirmed after the match that the player had not suffered a broken nose, as his side earned their first win since taking over, but she would require an x-ray.

“I’m delighted for the girls,” the manager said on Sunday.

“We’re a bit like Dad’s Army, our team, we come from everywhere and we’ve got a whole lot of girls who were told they’re no good and a lot of girls who have come out of New South Wales battling the notion that football isn’t the same there as the rest of the country.

“To get some reward for effort is just fabulous, absolutely fabulous.”

Staunton returned to play after half-time, inspiring her side towards a 35-48 win away to the Magpies.

Cora Staunton came off the ground after this incident involving Sophie Casey. #AFLW #AFLWPiesGiants pic.twitter.com/mq3HrobLXn — AFL.com.au (@AFLcomau) February 18, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!