  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Tuesday 16 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's pointless' - Galway and Roscommon set for two pre-season meetings in 4 weeks

Damien Comer can’t understand why the repeat fixtures are not avoided.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 16 Jan 2018, 6:16 PM
2 hours ago 2,957 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3800997
Damien Comer at today's 2018 Allianz football league launch in Croke Park.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE
Damien Comer at today's 2018 Allianz football league launch in Croke Park.
Damien Comer at today's 2018 Allianz football league launch in Croke Park.
Image: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

IT’S A FIXTURE schedule that does not add up.

Yet at a time when the amount of games facing GAA players in a condensed period is being heavily debated, the footballers of Galway and Roscommon are set to face each other twice in the space of four weeks in the pre-season FBD League competition.

The counties are set to meet next Sunday afternoon in Tuam Stadium in their final round-robin game but it is a dead rubber tie as both have already qualified for the final on 18 February.

Rather than doubling up the fixtures to make this Sunday’s tie the final, the sides managed by Kevin Walsh and Kevin McStay have been instructed to meet each other on the two dates in order to protect the integrity of the competition.

The same dilemma faced the Munster Council last weekend with closing round-robin games involving the teams who had already booked their spots in the finals.

Thus it was decided that the finals would be brought forward a week as the footballers of Cork and Clare met in the final of the McGrath Cup on Saturday afternoon while the hurlers of Limerick and Clare clashed in the final of Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league on Sunday.

Galway forward Damien Comer is one of the players affected. Aside from the pre-season games, the NUI Galway student faces a busy schedule between now and the end of February:

  • 24 January: NUIG v IT Sligo – Sigerson Cup
  • 28 January: Galway v Tyrone – Division 1 FL
  • 4 February: Donegal v Galway – Division 1 FL
  • 11 February: Galway v Mayo - Division 1 FL
  • 25 February: Kerry v Galway - Division 1 FL

If NUI Galway progress in the Sigerson Cup, Comer will have more games to contend with and a potential free weekend on 17/18 February – when the FBD League final is pencilled in for – would appeal to him.

Niall Mcinnerney with Damien Comer Galway have met Roscommon in the last two Connacht senior football finals. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

“We’re on about compacting games, it’s just an extra game, it’s pointless,” said Comer.

“I think it should all be played off this Sunday and give players a chance to take a weekend off or something, give a chance for recovery in that weekend off during the league.

“Hopefully they’ll come to a compromise. It makes sense. I don’t know which party isn’t agreeing to it.

“The fact that it’s two games, it’s more people coming to the games, it generates more gate money, that could be the reason or whatever. I think just for player welfare it makes sense to play it all on Sunday.

“They doubled it up (in Munster). It makes sense. Hopefully they’ll come to an agreement by Sunday.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

All-Ireland winners join and depart squad as Kerry gear up for 2018 campaign

Time spent on video analysis, ‘ridiculous’ drink bans and regrets over 2017 Munster final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Mignolet considering a future away from Liverpool after latest snub
Walcott set for medical at Everton today ahead of £20m switch from Arsenal
Lambert looks to ex-Limerick boss as he puts together Stoke backroom team
FOOTBALL
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Ryan Giggs reveals he went to counselling after Old Trafford exit
Mourinho 'not unconfident' Manchester United will sign Sanchez
'I would give the shirt off my back for De Bruyne'
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Munster excited about potential of their improving attacking game
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Man-of-the-match Pogba shows his class and more Premier League talking points
Stephen Ireland returns as Man United deepen Stoke's woes
'I would lie if I said it was a pure tactical decision' - Mourinho explains Mkhitaryan's absence
MARTIN O'NEILL
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
'O'Neill has to come out and explain what's gone on'
Has Martin O'Neill's relationship with the Irish team been damaged irreparably?
O'Neill speculation ends as Paul Lambert is appointed Stoke City boss

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie