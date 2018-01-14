Gillane hits 0-8 as Limerick claim Munster hurling silverware with win over Clare

Limerick 0-16

Clare 0-10

Daragh Small reports from the Gaelic Grounds

AARON GILLANE SCORED eight points as Limerick claimed their first piece of silverware in 2018 with a six-point Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final victory over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

When these sides meet at Ennis in the final round of the Munster championship on 17 June there will be much more at stake but this game was still ferociously competitive.

Limerick were two clear at the interval and Clare had Jack Browne sent-off late on, but they couldnâ€™t handle the youthful Limerick forward line.

Limerick held a narrow 0-8 to 0-6 lead at half-time and Clare could have been level were it not for their eight wides before the interval.

There were six changes to the Limerick side who hammered Kerry by ten points last weekend and they started well with Aaron Gillane on target after three minutes. Paul Browne added to their advantage before Cathal Malone hit back to open Clareâ€™s account in the eighth minute.

Young full-forward Seamus Flanagan pushed Limerick two clear again but Clare were level by the 13th minute when Cathal Oâ€™Connell scored a free.

The teams went score for score and two points from Gillane and Barry Oâ€™Connell were answered by the efforts of Cathal Oâ€™Connell and Malone.

But Limerick gained the initiative at the end of the first half and Gearoid Hegarty combined with Gillane to give them a two-point lead at the break.

Clare had their period in the ascendancy at the start of the second half but despite points from Malone, Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly they didnâ€™t do enough.

Limerick hit four points in a row and Gillaneâ€™s stunning effort out wide on the right gave them a 0-12 to 0-9 lead by the 53rd minute.

Gillaneâ€™s frees helped Limerick build on that lead and Browne was sent-off for a second yellow in the 61st minute as Clare came up short.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (0-5f), Tom Morrissey 0-4, Paul Browne, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Oâ€™Connell, Gearoid Hegarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Cathal Malone 0-4, Cathal Oâ€™Connell 0-2 (0-1f), Niall Deasy (0-1f), Podge Collins, Tony Kelly, David Reidy (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)

3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)

4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)

6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

7. William Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)

9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

11. Darragh Oâ€™Donovan (Doon)

19. Barry Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickwell)

14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)

15. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s)

Subs

20. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Oâ€™Connell (57)

22. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hegarty (67)

25. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen) for Morrissey (71)

Clare

1. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

20. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

3. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)

4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)

5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

18. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

8. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)

9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

19. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

12. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

13. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g Ennis)

23. Cathal Oâ€™Connell (Clonlara)

15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

18. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g Ennis) for Taylor (47)

17. John Conlon (Clonlara) for Deasy (53)

14. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for Collins (59)

22. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Oâ€™Connell (70)

7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Fitzgerald (71)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):