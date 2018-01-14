  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gillane hits 0-8 as Limerick claim Munster hurling silverware with win over Clare

A six-point victory for Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds.

By Daragh Small Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 4:08 PM
4 hours ago 8,076 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3797317
Clare's Conor Cleary and Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Clare's Conor Cleary and Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action.
Clare's Conor Cleary and Limerick's Aaron Gillane in action.
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Limerick 0-16
Clare 0-10

Daragh Small reports from the Gaelic Grounds

AARON GILLANE SCORED eight points as Limerick claimed their first piece of silverware in 2018 with a six-point Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league final victory over Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

When these sides meet at Ennis in the final round of the Munster championship on 17 June there will be much more at stake but this game was still ferociously competitive.

Limerick were two clear at the interval and Clare had Jack Browne sent-off late on, but they couldnâ€™t handle the youthful Limerick forward line.

Limerick held a narrow 0-8 to 0-6 lead at half-time and Clare could have been level were it not for their eight wides before the interval.

There were six changes to the Limerick side who hammered Kerry by ten points last weekend and they started well with Aaron Gillane on target after three minutes. Paul Browne added to their advantage before Cathal Malone hit back to open Clareâ€™s account in the eighth minute.

Young full-forward Seamus Flanagan pushed Limerick two clear again but Clare were level by the 13th minute when Cathal Oâ€™Connell scored a free.

The teams went score for score and two points from Gillane and Barry Oâ€™Connell were answered by the efforts of Cathal Oâ€™Connell and Malone.

But Limerick gained the initiative at the end of the first half and Gearoid Hegarty combined with Gillane to give them a two-point lead at the break.

Clare had their period in the ascendancy at the start of the second half but despite points from Malone, Niall Deasy and Tony Kelly they didnâ€™t do enough.

Limerick hit four points in a row and Gillaneâ€™s stunning effort out wide on the right gave them a 0-12 to 0-9 lead by the 53rd minute.

Gillaneâ€™s frees helped Limerick build on that lead and Browne was sent-off for a second yellow in the 61st minute as Clare came up short.

Scorers for Limerick: Aaron Gillane 0-8 (0-5f), Tom Morrissey 0-4, Paul Browne, Seamus Flanagan, Barry Oâ€™Connell, Gearoid Hegarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Cathal Malone 0-4, Cathal Oâ€™Connell 0-2 (0-1f), Niall Deasy (0-1f), Podge Collins, Tony Kelly, David Reidy (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Tom Condon (Knockaderry)
3. Seamus Hickey (Murroe-Boher)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)
7. William Oâ€™Meara (Askeaton)

8. Paul Browne (Bruff)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)
11. Darragh Oâ€™Donovan (Doon)
19. Barry Oâ€™Connell (Kildimo-Pallaskenry)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickwell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh)
15. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrickâ€™s)

Subs

20. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Oâ€™Connell (57)
22. David Reidy (Dromin-Athlacca) for Hegarty (67)
25. Andrew La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen) for Morrissey (71)

Clare

1. Andrew Fahy (Whitegate)

20. Jack Browne (Ballyea)
3. Conor Cleary (St Josephâ€™s Miltown)
4. Patrick Oâ€™Connor (Tubber)

5. David Fitzgerald (Inagh-Kilnamona)
6. David McInerney (Tulla)
18. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

8. Ryan Taylor (Clooney-Quin)
9. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)
19. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)
12. Niall Deasy (Ballyea)

13. Shane Oâ€™Donnell (Ã‰ire Ã“g Ennis)
23. Cathal Oâ€™Connell (Clonlara)
15. Podge Collins (Cratloe)

Subs

18. David Reidy (Ã‰ire Ã“g Ennis) for Taylor (47)
17. John Conlon (Clonlara) for Deasy (53)
14. Conor McGrath (Cratloe) for Collins (59)
22. Jason McCarthy (Inagh-Kilnamona) for Oâ€™Connell (70)
7. Seadna Morey (Sixmilebridge) for Fitzgerald (71)

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Cork)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the yearâ€™s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Easonâ€™s, or order it here today (â‚¬10):

Buy now

Tipperary star Callanan set to miss most of league campaign

Gaelic footballâ€™s longest-serving inter-county player calls it a day after 17 years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Daragh Small
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
Electric Liverpool end Man City's unbeaten run in seven-goal thriller
As it happened: Liverpool v Manchester City, Premier League
More woe for Wenger as Bournemouth hand Gunners defeat thanks to second-half comeback
FOOTBALL
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
FA to assess allegation against West Brom's Rodriguez from Brighton's Bong
Kane becomes Spurs' record Premier League goalscorer as they romp to victory over Everton
Conte unconcerned by Mourinho's 'contempt' comment as feud finally fizzles out
MANCHESTER UNITED
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
Merson: 'If Sanchez chooses to go to Man City, thatâ€™s a real custard pie to Man United'
'I couldn't say it's not my club, but it didn't feel right': Klopp claims he turned down United
Mourinho admits 'contempt' for Conte but moves to end ongoing feud
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
Van Graan's Munster left with losing bonus point after absorbing clash in Paris
'There's no magic formula, everyone is working hard and enjoying it out there'
Leinster the team to beat in Europe and more talking points from the RDS
LEINSTER
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Eight-try Leinster flex their European muscle to book home quarter-final in style
Home quarter-final within reach for high-flying Leinster
'I don't want to force him into any box, he is doing things his way. That's the beauty about him'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie