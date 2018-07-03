This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway make one switch in attack for Wexford game in their historic first Leinster U21 final

Portlaoise is the venue for tomorrow night’s showdown.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 1,278 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4105876
Cian Salmon is in from the start for Galway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cian Salmon is in from the start for Galway.
Cian Salmon is in from the start for Galway.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GALWAY HAVE MADE a single change for tomorrow night’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U21 hurling championship final against Wexford.

Cian Salmon, who was brought on as a substitute in the semi-final success over Kilkenny, comes into the attack at centre-forward as he replaces Jack Canning.

Salmon won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2015 and will line up in an attack that includes Brian Concannon, who came off the bench for the Galway senior side in the 65th minute of last Sunday’s Leinster final draw against Kilkenny.

Killimordaly man Concannon will be part of Micheal Donoghue’s plans for the Leinster replay next Sunday in Thurles.

Galway enter the game on the back of a 1-20 to 0-8 quarter-final win over Offaly and a 3-13 to 1-17 semi-final success against Kilkenny. Evan Niland, Cianan Fahy and Seán Bleahane all hit the net in that last four victory.

Throw-in tomorrow in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise is 7.30pm with Galway chasing a maiden Leinster U21 crown while Wexford won three successive provincial titles between 2013 and 2015.

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)
3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)
4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

5. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas)
6. Mark Hughes (Liam Mellows)
7. Jack Grealish (Gort)

8. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)
9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)
11. Cian Salmon (Clarinbridge)
12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)
14. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)
15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Applications open today to replace Cork’s long-serving secretary Frank Murphy

Mayo, Tipperary and Waterford stars the latest to join summer exodus Stateside

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
Courtois: 'My children live in Madrid...I'm going to do something to see them more'
France will reach World Cup final after 'defining' Argentina win — Vieira
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
WORLD CUP 2018
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
LIVE: Sweden v Switzerland, World Cup
Denmark striker Jorgensen receives death threats after World Cup penalty miss
Germany boss Loew has avoided the sack despite disastrous World Cup campaign
FIFA WORLD CUP
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie