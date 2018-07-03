Galway make one switch in attack for Wexford game in their historic first Leinster U21 final

Cian Salmon is in from the start for Galway.

GALWAY HAVE MADE a single change for tomorrow night’s Bord Gáis Energy Leinster U21 hurling championship final against Wexford.

Cian Salmon, who was brought on as a substitute in the semi-final success over Kilkenny, comes into the attack at centre-forward as he replaces Jack Canning.

Salmon won an All-Ireland minor medal in 2015 and will line up in an attack that includes Brian Concannon, who came off the bench for the Galway senior side in the 65th minute of last Sunday’s Leinster final draw against Kilkenny.

Killimordaly man Concannon will be part of Micheal Donoghue’s plans for the Leinster replay next Sunday in Thurles.

Galway enter the game on the back of a 1-20 to 0-8 quarter-final win over Offaly and a 3-13 to 1-17 semi-final success against Kilkenny. Evan Niland, Cianan Fahy and Seán Bleahane all hit the net in that last four victory.

Throw-in tomorrow in O’Moore Park in Portlaoise is 7.30pm with Galway chasing a maiden Leinster U21 crown while Wexford won three successive provincial titles between 2013 and 2015.

Best of Luck to our U21 Hurlers and Management Team who will play @OfficialWexGAA in the LHC Final tomorrow evening in Portlaoise, from all @Galway_GAA @TribesmenGAA — Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) July 3, 2018 Source: Galway GAA /Twitter

Galway

1. Eanna Murphy (Tommy Larkins)

2. Ian O’Shea (Athenry)

3. Jack Fitzpatrick (Killimordaly)

4. Shane Bannon (Clarinbridge)

5. Fintan Burke (St. Thomas)

6. Mark Hughes (Liam Mellows)

7. Jack Grealish (Gort)

8. Thomas Monaghan (Craughwell)

9. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

10. Brian Concannon (Killimordaly)

11. Cian Salmon (Clarinbridge)

12. Cianan Fahy (Ardrahan)

13. Evan Niland (Clarinbridge)

14. Sean Bleahane (Ahascragh-Fohenagh)

15. Kevin Cooney (Sarsfields)

