Applications open today to replace Cork's long-serving secretary Frank Murphy

THE PROCESS TO replace Cork GAA’s long-serving secretary Frank Murphy has begun with the position advertised today for the full-time role.
Murphy has been in the key GAA administrative position in the county for 46 years and in recent times has been heavily involved in the project to re-develop Páirc Uí Chaoimh, which began in the summer of 2014.
It was announced at a county board meeting last October that Murphy would remain as Cork secretary for one more year as the stadium refurbishment project was concluded.
Candidates interested in the position have until Friday 20 July to submit applications.
The outgoing secretary is set to remain in position until Cork’s annual convention in December when his replacement will then begin his tenure.
The criteria for the new Cork secretary is outlined in the job advertisement:
Essential Criteria
- An excellent understanding of the GAA and its structures, and an in-depth interest and involvement in Gaelic Games
- An understanding of the particular challenges facing Cork GAA at present and into the future
- Minimum three years’ experience in a management role
- Established leadership and influencing skills
- Ba mhaith an rud go mbeadh Gaeilge ag iarrthóirí
- Exceptional interpersonal and communication skills
- Strong IT and reporting skills
- Demonstrable ability to integrate working in a professional position with the provision of support to volunteers
- Track record of working in high-pressure situations and to strict deadlines
- Proven ability to effectively manage multiple projects and priorities
- A willingness to work evenings and weekends
- Exceptional attention to detail
Desirable Criteria
- An appropriate third-level degree (Level 7 NFQ or above)
- Strong experience of financial management
- Commercial and/or legal background
- Experience of policy development and strategic planning
