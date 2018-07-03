One change to Cork team for Munster U21 hurling final with 7 senior title winners included

SENIOR PANELLIST TIM O’Mahony has been named to start at full-forward for Cork in tomorrow Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 hurling final against Tipperary.

Tim O'Mahony is named to start for Cork tomorrow night. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

O’Mahony was on the bench for Cork’s senior success against Clare on Sunday. The Newtownshandrum man was named to start in the U21 semi-final victory over Waterford but Michael O’Halloran was brought into the team before throw-in.

The introduction of O’Mahony is the only change to the Cork team that came from behind to defeat Waterford by two points in their semi-final tie with six other players who won Munster senior medals on Sunday, set to start tomorrow night.

Mark Coleman, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Kingston all started in the senior victory over Clare on Sunday while wing-forward Robbie O’Flynn came off the bench. Full-back David Griffin and corner-forward Jack O’Connor were both unused substitutes for John Meyler’s Cork side along with O’Mahony.

Mark Coleman (left) in action against Clare's Tony Kelly on Sunday. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Cork will be aiming to land their first Munster U21 title since 2007 and atone for their loss at the final hurdle last July against Limerick.

There are nine survivors in the Cork team that started that game in the Gaelic Grounds – David Lowney, Griffin, Eoghan Murphy, Coleman, Chris O’Leary, O’Flynn, Declan Dalton, Kingston and O’Mahony. Fitzgibbon missed that game through suspension while Billy Hennessy was injured.

Cork goalkeeper Ger Collins was between the posts for last year’s All-Ireland minor final against Galway while substitutes Eoin Roche and Daire Connery also both played in that game.

Throw-in tomorrow in Páirc Uí Chaoimh is 7.30pm.

Daire Connery (right) in action for Cork against Waterford in their recent Munster U21 semi-final. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)

3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)

6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

8. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville – vice captain)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)

12. Shane Kingston (Douglas – captain)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)

14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Subs

16. Shane Hurley (St Finbarr’s)

17. Seadnaidh Smyth (Midleton)

18. John Cashman (Blackrock)

19. Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers)

20. Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh)

21. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

22. Michael O’Halloran (Blackrock)

23. Aaron Myers (Sarsfields)

24. Stephen Condon (Harbour Rovers)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!