3 players with senior experience included for Tipp ahead of Munster U21 Final

LIAM CAHILL HAS named an unchanged Tipperary side ahead of this week’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 Hurling Championship Final against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The team features three players with experience of playing at senior level, Ger Browne, Paudie Feehan and Jake Morris, while full back Brian McGrath is a brother of senior players John and Noel.

The match gets under way at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

The Tipperary team:

1. Ciarán Barrett – Clonmel Óg

2. Podge Campion – Drom-Inch

3. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney

4. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule

5. Cian Flanagan – Newport

6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens

7. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

8. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams

9. Colin English (Capt.) – Fr. Sheehy’s

10. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs

11. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule

12. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. David Gleeson – Ballinahinch

14. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg

15. Lyndon Fairbrother – JK Brackens

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan

17. Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields

18. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs

19. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill

20. Robert Byrne – Portroe

21. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields

22. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs

23. Shane Neville – Lattin-Cullen

24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!