3 players with senior experience included for Tipp ahead of Munster U21 Final

Liam Cahill has named an unchanged side.

By The42 Team Monday 2 Jul 2018, 9:49 PM
Jake Morris of Tipperary (file pic).
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO
Image: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

LIAM CAHILL HAS named an unchanged Tipperary side ahead of this week’s Bord Gáis Energy Munster U21 Hurling Championship Final against Cork in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The team features three players with experience of playing at senior level, Ger Browne, Paudie Feehan and Jake Morris, while full back Brian McGrath is a brother of senior players John and Noel.

The match gets under way at 7.30pm on Wednesday evening.

The Tipperary team:

1. Ciarán Barrett – Clonmel Óg

2. Podge Campion – Drom-Inch
3. Brian McGrath – Loughmore-Castleiney
4. Killian O’Dwyer – Killenaule

5. Cian Flanagan – Newport
6. Paddy Cadell – JK Brackens
7. Dillon Quirke – Clonoulty-Rossmore

8. Ger Browne – Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams
9. Colin English (Capt.) – Fr. Sheehy’s

10. Jerome Cahill – Kilruane MacDonaghs
11. Paudie Feehan – Killenaule
12. Mark Kehoe – Kilsheelan-Kilcash

13. David Gleeson – Ballinahinch
14. Jake Morris – Nenagh Éire Óg
15. Lyndon Fairbrother – JK Brackens

Subs:

16. Barry Hogan – Kiladangan
17. Conor Stakelum – Thurles Sarsfields
18. Cian Darcy – Kilruane MacDonaghs
19. Darragh Woods – Holycross-Ballycahill
20. Robert Byrne – Portroe
21. Michael Purcell – Thurles Sarsfields
22. Craig Morgan – Kilruane MacDonaghs
23. Shane Neville – Lattin-Cullen
24. Ray McCormack – Borris-Ileigh

