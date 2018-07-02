This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Daniel Kearney: 'It was a new position for me this year, I've never really played it with the club either'

The Cork player has reinvented himself as a wing-forward in 2018.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Jul 2018, 5:10 PM
24 minutes ago
Daniel Kearney celebrating Cork's victory with team-mates Conor Lehane and Anthony Nash.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Daniel Kearney celebrating Cork's victory with team-mates Conor Lehane and Anthony Nash.
Daniel Kearney celebrating Cork's victory with team-mates Conor Lehane and Anthony Nash.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

WHEN DANIEL KEARNEY picked up his maiden Munster senior hurling medal, he was a midfielder in the thick of the action as Cork won out in the last game in 2014 before Páirc Uí Chaoimh was shut down for an extensive makeover.

Last summer he was on the bench, restricted to game time as a substitute as Cork swept through the province.

Yesterday as a member of a Munster senior triumph for the third time, he appreciated his role from the start.

The 27-year-old was shifted to operate in midfield during the second half of the latest final win over Clare but this campaign has largely seen him reinvent himself as a wing-forward.

Aside from supplying dynamism and graft in the middle third, the Sarsfields club man has added a scoring touch to his game. He didn’t raise a white flag on the opening day against Clare but hit 0-2 apiece against Limerick and Waterford, weighed in with a 0-4 haul against Tipperary before clipping over another brace of scores yesterday.

“It was a new position for me this year, I’ve never really played it with the club either,” admitted Kearney.

“I just tried to work as hard as I can, do my best and I did okay wing-forward, I can slot back into midfield so happy to just be on the pitch to be honest.

“When you’re out on the field and you’re bursting a gut and you’re putting stuff on the line, it’s that bit more satisfying. Look the whole panel contributed to the victory today. There was a few guys (that had) not made the panel, they’re pushing the guys every day in training so hard. Everyone knows that and it’s very much a group effort, from the backroom team to the best player.”

If Cork sprung a surprise when they unleashed a collection of young players to help them cut through Munster last summer, this year they have backed up that provincial achievement by staying unbeaten over the course of five games and carrying off the silverware.

“We came up with a lot of pressure, a lot of expectation from where we came last year, we were probably a surprise package.

“We came into this Munster championship, favourites for a lot of games. I suppose it’s much easier to do when there’s nothing expected of you. We showed real good character there in the second half to absorb what Clare threw at us.

“We’ve been consistent all through this year and last year that we never let poor patches of play affect the way we go. We just keep going.

“There’s a great bunch of lads there, very grounded and we never get carried away. Just delighted for everyone and delighted for the Cork public as well. We’ve been out of the trophy cabinet for quite a while and it’s great to reap the rewards of all the hard work.”

With Munster parked, they can now turn their attention to the All-Ireland series. The memories of that loss to Waterford last August have not faded.

“We felt in that game in Waterford we didn’t do a whole lot wrong. There was a few key points that went against us in that game and we (got) turned over for the goal and only for those I suppose big big decisions, we could have been going into an All-Ireland final against Galway.

“We can’t wait to go back up to Croke Park and just keep doing what we’re doing.”

