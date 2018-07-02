This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Anthony Nash: 'Munster will mean nothing above in Croke Park in four weeks time'

The Cork goalkeeper is keen to make a mark on the All-Ireland semi-final stage.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 2 Jul 2018, 6:00 AM
46 minutes ago 440 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4102882
Anthony Nash celebrating Cork's Munster final triumph yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Anthony Nash celebrating Cork's Munster final triumph yesterday.
Anthony Nash celebrating Cork's Munster final triumph yesterday.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

THE FINAL WHISTLE was not long sounded in Thurles yesterday and Anthony Nash was thinking of the upcoming championship challenges.

He was part of a provincial hurling final winning side for the second successive season as they saw off Clare but the Cork goalkeeper was considering the All-Ireland series rather than reflecting on the Munster campaign.

“We’re unbeaten in Munster but now we’re in the All-Ireland series. Munster will mean nothing above in Croke Park in four weeks time.

“Look it’s great, brilliant. John is very good going into the dressing-room and saying, ‘that’s it done, move on’. It just puts in a position where we have to learn from our mistakes last year, push on in the things we did well. Hopefully the lads will enjoy this evening, concentrate on next week when we’ll get back at it.”

Despite trailing by eight points at one juncture, Cork’s belief never wavered. That’s a product of the cohesiveness they have developed in recent seasons in Nash’s view.

“That’s the one thing, we’ve played together so much. The new format kind of helps because you’re playing more and more games together. Last year we’d a good run of games as well but look it’s definitely a positive to do what we did.

“As a team before we’ve come back in tougher situations. There was never any panic really with the lads. (With) human nature, there’s always a bit of doubt.

“Luke’s goal and the point after (helped), but as I said a while ago, that’s one moment in a game. There was however many other moments that needed to go our way.

“It just puts us back where we were last year, All-Ireland semi-final and just we have to rectify the mistakes we had last year. Look we’re there and that’s the main thing.”

The scoring impact of Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy was central to Cork’s success yesterday.

“They’re great guys,” said Nash.

“They enjoy it, that’s why we hurl to hurl out there. The two lads are no different, they go out and they try their best and put in a shift that is what we expect from them.

“They always seem to be there or thereabouts. Everything mightn’t go their way but they try.”

Cork’s comeback, Horgan and Harnedy shine, Clare’s barren Munster spell continues

Cork overcome 8-point deficit to defeat Clare and retain Munster hurling crown

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
Senegal complain to Fifa over fair play rule
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
HURLING
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
ARGENTINA
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
WORLD CUP 2018
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
Diego Maradona's blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week's best sportswriting

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie