Anthony Nash: 'Munster will mean nothing above in Croke Park in four weeks time'

THE FINAL WHISTLE was not long sounded in Thurles yesterday and Anthony Nash was thinking of the upcoming championship challenges.

He was part of a provincial hurling final winning side for the second successive season as they saw off Clare but the Cork goalkeeper was considering the All-Ireland series rather than reflecting on the Munster campaign.

“We’re unbeaten in Munster but now we’re in the All-Ireland series. Munster will mean nothing above in Croke Park in four weeks time.

“Look it’s great, brilliant. John is very good going into the dressing-room and saying, ‘that’s it done, move on’. It just puts in a position where we have to learn from our mistakes last year, push on in the things we did well. Hopefully the lads will enjoy this evening, concentrate on next week when we’ll get back at it.”

Despite trailing by eight points at one juncture, Cork’s belief never wavered. That’s a product of the cohesiveness they have developed in recent seasons in Nash’s view.

“That’s the one thing, we’ve played together so much. The new format kind of helps because you’re playing more and more games together. Last year we’d a good run of games as well but look it’s definitely a positive to do what we did.

“As a team before we’ve come back in tougher situations. There was never any panic really with the lads. (With) human nature, there’s always a bit of doubt.

“Luke’s goal and the point after (helped), but as I said a while ago, that’s one moment in a game. There was however many other moments that needed to go our way.

“It just puts us back where we were last year, All-Ireland semi-final and just we have to rectify the mistakes we had last year. Look we’re there and that’s the main thing.”

The scoring impact of Patrick Horgan and Seamus Harnedy was central to Cork’s success yesterday.

“They’re great guys,” said Nash.

“They enjoy it, that’s why we hurl to hurl out there. The two lads are no different, they go out and they try their best and put in a shift that is what we expect from them.

“They always seem to be there or thereabouts. Everything mightn’t go their way but they try.”