This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 3 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He comes and watches my training to see if he can pick up anything that would help his hurling coaching'

John Meyler’s son was blown away by Cork’s second-half surge on Sunday.

By The42 Team Tuesday 3 Jul 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,489 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4104889
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DAVID MEYLER SAYS he’s “thrilled” for his father, John Meyler, who managed Cork to the Munster Senior Hurling Championship title on Sunday.

Meyler junior has already begun pre-season training with new employers Reading and, having flown into Dublin “to avoid all the traffic” on the morning of the game, flew back on Sunday night for Monday morning’s training session.

Though he has fulfilled many a father’s dream in growing up to become an international soccer player, the 29-year-old admits Cork’s memorable victory over Clare – their second successive lowering of The Banner in as many Munster hurling deciders – dictated that Sunday became a lesser-spotted case of a son feeling immensely proud of his dad.

“100%. Obviously, I see the work and time he puts in to it and I’m just thrilled for him”, the former St. Michael’s GAA man told reporters in the tunnel at Páirc Uí Chamoimh following Sunday’s encounter. “I’m delighted not only for him, but the whole team, because I know quite a few of them.”

David Meyler celebrates with Eoin Cadogan Meyler and Douglas man Eoin Cadogan Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

“He comes and watches my training sessions [to] see if he can pick up anything that would help his hurling coaching,” Meyler said of his father.

“I speak to him every day so he’ll just say he was training, he’s happy with his this is going, he wants to improve this and work on this. It’s only small talk.

“He puts in a lot of time and effort. So to see him involved in a team that wins the Munster championship, in the new round-robin system, is brilliant.”

Indeed, it’s the Munster championship’s new format which has seen Meylers David and John strike a new common ground despite having already been fiercely close.

Where once John would have had a few weeks to mull over a performance and David would have attempted to move him onto the next one, Cork’s schedule this season has been more akin to that which David has become accustomed over in England: the regularity with which the Rebels have played insists upon their manager’s ability to immediately avert his sights to the following week once the final whistle blows.

“Obviously, I had to help him with certain things – the old GAA system where you played and it was a couple of weeks [before you'd play again], he’d dwell over games and I says, ‘You’ve got to move on’.

“Even like now, yeah, it’s brilliant that they’ve won a Munster final, but they’ve got an All-Ireland semi-final coming up, so it’s non-stop. It’s only after it’s all said and done that you can take time to relax and review it all.”

Despite having long since left his hurley on Leeside, the Reading midfielder still follows the back-to-back Munster champions religiously and did so long before his father’s involvement with the senior panel.

Meyler notices a marked difference in the velocity and professionalism with which the game is currently played at inter-county’s top echelon, even in contrast to when Cork were last a dominant hurling force.

Though himself a full-time, professional athlete whose work rate is well renowned, the 24-cap Ireland international believed it “phenomenal” that Cork had so much in the tank towards the end of their two-point win over Clare.

“I have always watched Munster championship since I was a child. Even this year, I could see how close and tight all the games were. This was their [Cork's] fifth championship game – they’ve won three, drawn two – but any game they could have been different with a puck of a ball, it’s so tight.

“I love coming to hurling games. I think hurling is the best sport in the world. For me, the intensity, the speed of it, it is end to end. You look at Clare, eight points up just before half time and you think, ‘Oh God, what is going to happen now?’ And then bang, bang, a goal and a point, we’re back in the game.

It’s in the modern era, it’s the way the game is going and evolving. If you look back when I started off, Brian Corcoran was playing; Seán Óg [Ó hAilpín], Alan Browne and John Browne – they were playing. You got away with a few pints. Now it’s become so… Yes, it’s amateur, but it’s becoming professional with the amount of time and effort these guys put in, and you look at them – they’re athletes.

“They could easily run full-pelt for 70 minutes with the speed of hurling and they have to be fit,” Meyler adds.

And if you look at them today, even the last few minutes there, they’re still powering through which is phenomenal for me, even, watching on.

Meyler was once a ‘Rockies’ team-mate of Simon Zebo, but when asked whether any of the current Cork crop might fit the bill to follow the Racing 92 man’s former Munster team-mate Darren Sweetnam into professional sport, the former Hull City man suggested it would be a pointless pursuit unless they had sufficient skill in another field.

His father half-jokingly claimed during his recent stint as a footballing free agent that he could tog out for the Rebels if he got the +353-(21) phonecall, but Meyler was adamant that his career as a professional athlete alone would not suffice in seeing him succeed were he to put on a helmet and pull down his socks.

“You might have the athleticism,” he said. “I have the athleticism to play different sports, but do I have the skill?

I stopped playing hurling at 17 so I haven’t properly played hurling in 12 years. Yes, they are athletes; yes, they can compete, but it’s the next part that gets you to the top level. I’d imagine Sweetnam was probably continually playing hurling and rugby at the same time.

3 players with senior experience included for Tipp ahead of Munster U21 Final

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
Japan shocked Belgium into action with two goals in four minutes
England fans think they might win the World Cup and Irish people are having none of it
Martin O'Neill brands Neymar ‘absolutely pathetic’ after frantic over-acting
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Southgate confident there'll be no repeat of Iceland shambles
Experienced ex-Liverpool goalkeeper completes AC Milan move
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
WORLD CUP 2018
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Belgium come from two down to break Japanese hearts in World Cup classic
Defiant Sampaoli facing Argentina sack after World Cup shambles - reports
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
FIFA WORLD CUP
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Belgium v Japan, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
LIVEBLOG
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final
As It Happened: Galway v Kilkenny, Leinster senior hurling championship final
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
As it happened: Cork v Clare, Munster senior hurling championship final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie