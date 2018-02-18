  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 18 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'He was in hospital for 55 days. I wanted to pull out of the fight but my wife said to do it for him'

Last September, Garda Niall Kennedy became the New England heavyweight champion, while his newborn son was fighting his own fight at home.

By Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 10:00 AM
1 hour ago 6,262 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3856199
Source: The42.ie/YouTube

BY HIS OWN admission, Garda Niall Kennedy didn’t give 100% to his amateur boxing career and almost packed it in a number of times following battles with depression and motivation.

It seems impressive, therefore, that three years after deciding to have one last go and turn professional, the Gorey heavyweight holds multiple titles across America and has his sights set on hitting the top 20 in the world this year.

He most recently won the New England heavyweight title last September, just after his son was born 12 weeks premature. We caught up with him ahead of his next visit stateside, where he takes on the American Aaron Chavers (8-3-1) on Saturday 24 February.
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘I capsized twice in six hours… all I knew was my head got smashed against the side of the cabin’

Beer company buys sled for Jamaican bobsledders after departing coach took their other one home

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin Lúc Ó Ceallaigh
@eoinluc
eoinluc@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
Ireland international Meyler misses penalty as Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
FOOTBALL
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Lukaku powers United into FA Cup quarters after VAR controversy
Chris Hughton's Brighton reach quarter-finals as they see off Coventry at home
Rondon stunner in vain as Baggies drop out of FA Cup following taxi debacle
LEINSTER
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
'It's really positive for their development': Cullen and Lowe praise Leinster's young guns
McGrath's knee injury may leave Leinster facing Champions Cup headache
Lowe-inspired Leinster battle hard to see off Pro14 rivals Scarlets
SCARLETS
Carbery's absence doesn't bother Cullen as highly-rated Frawley steps up
Carbery's absence doesn't bother Cullen as highly-rated Frawley steps up
Double helping of Scarlets makes Leinster look at the big picture
Leinster place faith in Reid-O'Loughlin partnership as Nacewa carefully managed
SIX NATIONS
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
Be part of the audience for our special Ireland v Wales Rugby Show live event
'You heard the likes of Darce and Drico talking about it when you were in your mid-20s'
'Some of the drugs seemed to be making no difference. It was as bad a break as I've seen'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie