'He was in hospital for 55 days. I wanted to pull out of the fight but my wife said to do it for him'

BY HIS OWN admission, Garda Niall Kennedy didn’t give 100% to his amateur boxing career and almost packed it in a number of times following battles with depression and motivation.

It seems impressive, therefore, that three years after deciding to have one last go and turn professional, the Gorey heavyweight holds multiple titles across America and has his sights set on hitting the top 20 in the world this year.

He most recently won the New England heavyweight title last September, just after his son was born 12 weeks premature. We caught up with him ahead of his next visit stateside, where he takes on the American Aaron Chavers (8-3-1) on Saturday 24 February.

