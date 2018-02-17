  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Beer company buys sled for Jamaican bobsledders after departing coach took their other one home

The ‘Mr Cool Bolt’ sled that the Jamaican bobsleigh team had been renting now belongs to them, thanks to a generous offer from Red Stripe.

By The42 Team Saturday 17 Feb 2018, 3:00 PM
10 hours ago 8,039 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3857518
The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team trains in Pyeongchang
The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team trains in Pyeongchang
The Jamaican women's bobsleigh team trains in Pyeongchang

JAMAICA’S WOMEN BOBSLEDDERS are in buoyant mood after a generous gesture from beer company Red Stripe ensured they will make their Winter Olympic debut in a sleigh owned by the team.

Jazmine Fenlator-Victorian and Carrie Russell are set to become the first female bobsledders from Jamaica to compete at the Games, 30 years on from the famous debut of their male compatriots, but hit the headlines earlier this week when their coach resigned.

Sandra Kiriasis parted company with the team in acrimonious circumstances on Thursday, regrettably insisting that she would have to take the team’s sled with her upon her departure. It was on loan to the team through a connection of Kiriasis who said she was “legally responsible” for its use, according to the BBC.

While Jamaica Bobsleigh insist their team’s participation in Pyeongchang was never in jeopardy, despite reports to the contrary, Fenlator-Victorian and Russell were due to use a rented sled before a surprise offer from Red Stripe.

The beer brand offered to purchase the sled the team were renting, at a cost of approximately €40,000, providing a huge boost to the Jamaican team not only ahead of next week’s heats at the Olympic Sliding Centre, but well into the future: Jamaica Bobsled has never owned its own sled before.

Team spokesperson Kathleen Pulito told Omnisport: “Our bobsled was never in jeopardy, we just had to re-sign a different rental agreement [following the departure of their coach].

“But Red Stripe reached out and said they would buy us the sled and it just completely caught us by surprise.

“For Jamaica Bobsled to own its very own bobsled for the very first time is just absolutely incredible.

“If you could see the look on these girls’ faces … you can just imagine having to rent a bobsled all season, or work with different companies all season, but now to have our very own bobsled, we get to say what we do with it, where it goes, what stickers to put on it. It’s just given us such a confidence boost.

“They [Red Stripe] have done such a wonderful thing and it’s done wonderful things for our team and its sense of pride. I just know, come race day, they’re going to be better than ever.”

Fenlator-Victorian and Russell participated in training on Saturday, with the official competition beginning on Tuesday.

- Omni

American star Lindsey Vonn misses podium in Olympic return as Ledecka claims shock win

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

