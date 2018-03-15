No place for Cahill in England squad as Wilshere recalled and Burnley duo get first call-ups

ENGLAND MANAGER GARETH Southgate handed an international recall to Jack Wilshere today, while Burnley duo Nick Pope and James Tarkowski were called up for the first time for friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy later this month.

Swanseaâ€™s Alfie Mawson also earns a place in Southgateâ€™s squad for the first time, but there is no place for Chelsea captain Gary Cahill as he paid for a lack of game time in recent weeks.

Arsenal midfielder Wilshere hasnâ€™t played at international level since England crashed out to Iceland at Euro 2016.

England travel to face the Netherlands in Amsterdam on March 23 before hosting Italy at Wembley on 27 March.

England Squad

Goalkeepers:

Joe Hart (West Ham), Jack Butland (Stoke), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Burnley).

Defenders:

Kyle Walker, John Stones (Manchester City), Harry Maguire (Leicester), Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Ryan Bertrand (Southampton), Ashley Young (Manchester United), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Alfie Mawson (Swansea).

Midfielders:

Eric Dier, Dele Alli (both Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Lewis Cook (Bournemouth), Adam Lallana, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (all Liverpool), Jack Wilshere (Arsenal), Jake Livermore (West Brom).

Forwards:

Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Danny Welbeck (Arsenal).