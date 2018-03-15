  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Cork striker marks return from the UK by taking the season's first player of the month award

Graham Cummins has been rewarded for his displays in February.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 12:09 PM
23 minutes ago
BILLED AS A replacement for Ireland international Sean Maguire, there was plenty of pressure on the shoulders of Graham Cummins when he returned to his native Cork ahead of the start of the 2018 SSE Airtricity League season.

But so far, so good for the 30-year-old striker. Cummins has today been named SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers’ Association of Ireland player of the month for February. In winning the award, he saw off competition from team-mate Kieran Sadlier and Bastien Hery of Waterford, who were second and third respectively.

Source: Cathal Noonan

While helping Cork City to begin their Premier Division title defence with wins over St Patrick’s Athletic and Sligo Rovers, in addition to retaining the President’s Cup, Cummins scored five times in three appearances for the Leesiders last month as he began his second spell with the club.

The Douglas native was leading goalscorer for City in the First Division in 2010 and 2011, before beginning a six-year spell in the UK during which he played for Preston North End, Rochdale, Exeter City and St Johnstone.

“It means a lot, because I have never won these awards,” Cummins said. “When I came back I said I came back to win stuff. Straight away I’ve won the President’s Cup and a player of the month award in my first month here. I didn’t win anything in six years in England or Scotland.”

Cummins opened his account for the season by scoring in the 4-2 President’s Cup win over Dundalk at Oriel Park. He netted again in the 3-2 victory at St Pat’s but was later sent off in the same game.

However, after subsequently serving a suspension for the 2-0 defeat of his former club Waterford, Cummins returned in emphatic fashion by firing in a hat-trick in the 4-1 triumph against Sligo Rovers.

“When I came back my aim was to win trophies,” said Cummins, who’ll be hoping that City can remain at the summit of the Premier Division table when they travel to Limerick for tomorrow night’s Munster derby at Markets Field.

“I’d prefer to win collective trophies rather than individual ones, but it’s always nice to get acknowledged, whatever profession you are in. It’s something that gives footballers confidence, so it’s always good to pick up an award.

“I just wanted to get the games underway and to start winning games. I want to be winning trophies and the President’s Cup means a lot to me. But I feel humbled by this individual award because it means you are doing something right.”

About the author
