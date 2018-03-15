Stuttgart 'wouldn't even open door' to €30m bid for Spurs and Liverpool target

STUTTGART HAVE SLAMMED the door on any prospective bids of less than €30 million for in-demand defender Benjamin Pavard.

The 21-year-old has been hugely impressive for the Bundesliga side in 2017-18, and also earned his first cap for France in November.

Pavard’s performances have led to reported interest from several clubs, including Tottenham, Liverpool, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

But, speaking to Bild, Stuttgart sporting executive Michael Reschke said his side wouldn’t even consider a bid as high as €30m for Pavard.

Reschke, however, did admit that Pavard could make a move at some point in the future.

“We are the ideal club for him right now and he feels that,” Reschke said of Pavard, who can play centre-back, right-back and defensive midfield.

“If, in the future, a club from Europe’s top 10 shows real interest, we’ll sit down. Benjamin and his agent are aware of it.

But, if this summer a club believes they can sign him for €30m, this club is profoundly wrong. We wouldn’t even open the door for such a talk.”

Pavard joined Stuttgart in 2016 in a €5m move from Ligue 1 side Lille, and was instrumental in helping his side gain promotion from the German second division in 2016-17.