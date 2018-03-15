  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Shakhtar striker apologises for shoving Roma ballboy over advertising hoardings

Facundo Ferreyra earned a booking and sparked a brief fracas between the teams.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 10:25 AM
24 minutes ago 542 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3904794

Roma v Shakhtar Donetsk UEFA Champions League 13/03/2018. Source: NurPhoto via Getty Images

SHAKHTAR DONETSK FORWARD Facundo Ferreyra has apologised for pushing a ball boy during his side’s Champions League defeat to Roma, insisting there was no “evil intent”.

Roma progressed on the away goals rule after Edin Dzeko’s strike earned a 1-0 win at Stadio Olimpico on Tuesday, with Shakhtar having won the first leg 2-1.

Source: TIME 4 SPORT/YouTube

Ferreyra pushed a ball boy over the advertising hoardings in his haste to retrieve the ball with 10 minutes remaining, earning a booking and sparking a brief fracas between the teams.

The 27-year-old released a statement via Shakhtar’s Twitter account to apologise for his actions.

“I’m really sorry for what happened. That’s football, it was a very emotional moment in the match. There was no evil intent on my part,” he said.

“I hope the boy, Matteo, is all right now. I would like to once again convey the words of apology to the boy, his family and the club.”

Roy Keane: ‘Pogba is a big problem and if he can’t get in the starting 11 then you’re in trouble’

Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere ‘a lot’ amid Serie A links

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
Poll: Who do you think will win todayâs Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
BARCELONA
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
Magical Messi hits 100 Champions League goals to send Chelsea packing
As it happened: Barcelona v Chelsea, Champions League, last 16
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
IRELAND
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
MANCHESTER UNITED
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie