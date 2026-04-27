James Lowe poised to make Leinster comeback in Saturday's Champions Cup semi-final

IRELAND STAR JAMES Lowe is in line to make his Leinster return in Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon.

Lowe has been sidelined for over two months with a groin injury suffered while on Six Nations duty with Ireland, but returns to training this week ahead of the final four clash in the Aviva Stadium.

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Jordan Larmour and Diarmuid Mangan have also returned to training, but Leo Cullen’s side will be without Ryan Baird, while question marks also surround the fitness of front-row pair Andrew Porter and Tadhg Furlong.

Baird has missed the last two rounds of the United Rugby Championship with an injury he picked up in the European quarter-final win over Sale, and Leinster confirmed on Monday that he will not be fit in time for this weekend.

Charlie Tector (shoulder) is also ruled out, but both Porter and Furlong will be given every chance to prove their fitness as Leinster continue their pursuit of that elusive fifth Champions Cup star.