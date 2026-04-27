After 138 goals in 141 appearances, Harry Kane set for talks over new Bayern Munich deal

BAYERN MUNICH ARE set to open contract talks with Harry Kane at the end of the season, according to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

Kane has been a revelation since moving to Germany from Tottenham in the summer of 2023 in a deal worth €100 million plus add ons.

The England captain has scored 138 goals in 141 appearances for Bayern but will have only one year left on his contract in the summer.

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Harry Kane celebrates Bayern’s title win with this children. Matthias Schrader / AP Matthias Schrader / AP / AP

The 32-year-old has frequently emphasised his happiness in Munich and it’s understood his family are settled in Germany.

Bayern supervisory board member Rummenigge has provided an update on Kane’s future in an interview with German news site T-Online and revealed talks over a contract extension will take place at the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

“Bringing Harry Kane to Bayern Munich was a major coup in the club’s history,” Rummenigge said.

“It’s well known that he had a release clause. He didn’t activate it, signalling that he would definitely stay in Munich.

“And now, the relevant management in the operational area – as agreed – will hold talks with him sometime after the season, with the clear aim of extending his contract because Harry has undergone another transformation under Vincent Kompany.

“He’s always been a great striker who scored a lot of goals, but now he’s a playmaker, dropping back into midfield and using his wonderful long passes to bring Michael Olise and Luis Díaz into the game. That’s very important for our style of play.”

Harry Kane has scored 138 goals for Bayern. Federico Gambarini / AP Federico Gambarini / AP / AP

Kane has won two Bundesliga titles with Bayern and has helped them reach the semi-finals of this season’s Champions League, where they will take on Paris St Germain.

Rummenigge also issued a strong hands-off warning to potential summer suitors of former Crystal Palace attacker Olise.

“For a player like Olise, there’s no price tag that would make us flinch,” Rummenigge added.

“He’s a wonderful player. I also appreciate how reserved and almost media-shy he is. That’s rare these days. He’s a great guy and on the pitch he’s outstanding.”