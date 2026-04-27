Here's the opening round draw for this year's Tailteann Cup

THE ROUND 1 draw for the Tailteann Cup has taken place this afternoon, with last year’s beaten finalists Limerick set to take on Wexford, newly promoted this spring to Division 2 of the league.

Last year’s beaten semi-finalists Fermanagh and Wicklow, will respectively take on Longford and Laois in their opening games.

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Clare will have home advantage against Offaly, Division 4 league champions Carlow will play Antrim, while Sligo take on Tipperary and Waterford face London.

Leitrim face a waiting game to discover their opponents. They will face Westmeath, Down or Cavan, depending on this weekend’s provincial semi-final results.

The majority of the Round 1 games will take place on the weekend of 9-10 May.

However any game involving a team knocked out of their provincial championship this weekend 2-3 May, will instead take place on 16-17 May.

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Tailteann Cup Round 1 Draw