  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 15 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game

Alleged incidents outside Camp Nou before Wednesday’s Champions League match have led the Blues to ask for fan testimony.

By The42 Team Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 10:33 AM
1 hour ago 1,831 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3904804
Fans outside Camp Nou before Barcelona v Chelsea.
Fans outside Camp Nou before Barcelona v Chelsea.
Fans outside Camp Nou before Barcelona v Chelsea.

CHELSEA HAVE APPEALED for witness accounts from supporters who travelled to Wednesday’s Champions League match against Barcelona after claiming “a number of fans were hurt” in alleged incidents outside Camp Nou.

The reigning Premier League champions were beaten 3-0 by Barcelona, with Lionel Messi hitting a brace either side of Ousmane Dembele’s maiden goal for the LaLiga leaders.

It meant an exit, 4-1 on aggregate, at the last-16 stage but, after Antonio Conte’s post-match briefing, Chelsea requested information from anyone caught up in reported altercations before kick-off.

A club spokesman said: “We are aware of reports of incidents outside the ground before the game where a number of Chelsea fans were hurt.

“We ask that our supporters contact us with accounts of their experiences of this evening’s arrival at the stadium so that we can take this up properly with the authorities.”

Shakhtar striker apologises for shoving Roma ballboy over advertising hoardings>

Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere ‘a lot’ amid Serie A links>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Bastareaud to skipper France against Wales in Six Nations
Analysis: Bundee Aki's unglamorous role for Ireland key to ruck success
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day three of Cheltenham
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham?
Ruby Walsh ruled out of the Cheltenham Festival after aggravating leg break
BARCELONA
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
'I did not expect Messi to shoot from there': Courtois accepts individual mistakes cost Chelsea
Magical Messi hits 100 Champions League goals to send Chelsea packing
As it happened: Barcelona v Chelsea, Champions League, last 16
FOOTBALL
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Chelsea fans 'hurt' in clashes before Barcelona game
Milan boss Gattuso likes Wilshere 'a lot' amid Serie A links
Neymar makes ill-judged tribute to Stephen Hawking by posting wheelchair photo
IRELAND
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Ireland ranks 14th happiest country in the world - ahead of the UK and the US
Stockdale ready to follow in Bowe's footsteps and make Grand Slam history
Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot
MANCHESTER UNITED
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Simeone 'concerned' that United's exit overshadowed La Liga rivals' brilliance
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie