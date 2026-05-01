Sean Aigboboh sets new Irish record in 200m

SEAN AIGBOBOH set a new Irish record in the 200m of 20.27 second last night.

The time, set at the Cameron Burrell Invitational in Houston, broke the previous record of 20.30 set by Paul Hession in 2007.

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Aigboboh came up through the ranks at Tallaght AC and now runs for the University of Houston.

THIS IS INSANE!!! 🔥



Sean Aigboboh (Tallaght AC) broke the Irish 200m record last night in Houston, Texas clocking 20.27 (+2.0m/s).



The previous record had been held by Paul Hession (20.30) since July 2007 🤯



*Record subject to ratification #IrishAthletics pic.twitter.com/BuX6CVpVpu — Athletics Ireland (@irishathletics) May 1, 2026

The 20-year-old’s time in Texas awaits ratification, but was set right on the permissible wind assistance limit of 2.0m/sec.

Rhasidat Adeleke, meanwhile, had her first individual outdoor race of the season at the Texas Invitational in Austin. She 22.86 in the 200m, a distance in which she holds the Irish record of 22.34 which she set in 2023.

Adeleke will race the 100m in Texas before the 400m line up at the Shanghai Diamond League on 16 May.