Who do you think will win the 2017-18 Champions League?

The last eight has been finalised after last night’s action.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 15 Mar 2018, 12:04 PM
27 minutes ago 942 Views 6 Comments
Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Hector Vivas
Image: Hector Vivas

AFTER LAST NIGHTâ€™S action, the final eight places in this seasonâ€™s Champions League have been confirmed.

Alongside the usual suspects who are no strangers to this stage of the competition â€” Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona â€” there are a few less predictable names.

It is the first time in a decade that Roma have got to the Champions League quarters. Similarly, it is the first time in nine years that Liverpool have made it to the final eight.

Meanwhile, you have to go all the way back to 1958 for the last time Sevilla got to the quarter-finals of the competition, when they were subsequently beaten 10-2 by Real Madrid, though the Spanish side still have plenty of European and knockout football experience, winning the Europa League three seasons on the trot between 2014 and 2016.

With that in mind, who do you think will prevail? Could someone cause an upset or will one of the favourites triumph?


Poll Results:










About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

