This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 5 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw

‘We might not have this opportunity again.’

By AFP Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 7:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,351 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4111354
Southgate and his side are preparing for Saturday's clash with Sweden.
Image: Alex Morton
Southgate and his side are preparing for Saturday's clash with Sweden.
Southgate and his side are preparing for Saturday's clash with Sweden.
Image: Alex Morton

MANAGER GARETH SOUTHGATE says England “might not have this opportunity again” as he plots a way past Sweden in the quarter-finals to a first World Cup semi-final appearance in three decades.

Southgate said his team of youngsters led by Golden Boot contender Harry Kane “must make the most” of the way the cards have fallen for them in Russia.

“It’s a great opportunity, and although our team will be individually better in two years, we might not have this opportunity again,” he told the BBC.

England’s penalty shootout win over Colombia in the last-16 means only Sweden stand between them and reaching the semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

But despite all the euphoria generated back in England by his team’s progress, Southgate cautioned against getting too far ahead of themselves.

“You have to enjoy the good moments, but I am a long way from perfect, there are plenty of mistakes we have made while we have been here and we will make moving forward, so I think it is dangerous territory if we get carried away with things,” said Southgate.

Sweden have proved a notoriously tough rival for England in the past, with Southgate pointing out: “They are older, more experienced, and have a better tournament record than us.”

England face Sweden in Samara on Saturday, with the winner of that going on to play either Croatia or 2018 hosts Russia in the last four.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Real Madrid to pay €40 million for highly-rated Spanish full-back

West Ham head of recruitment given 12-month ban for block on African players

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Southgate: England must make the most of World Cup draw
Irish actor Niall Sheehy was raging at audience members who watched England's penalty shootout in the middle of his play
Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia's 'silly' antics
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Uefa will allow a fourth substitute in extra time of European matches next season
Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion
Fifa rebukes Maradona's 'inappropriate' referee claims
ENGLAND
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
Poll: Do you want England to win the World Cup?
'Yesterday was a massive milestone for us as a group because we hadn't won a knockout game for so long'
'The most amazing 24 hours' - England's Delph missed World Cup win for birth of his daughter
FRANCE
After impressing at the World Cup, â¬35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
After impressing at the World Cup, €35 million France defender set to complete Bayern move - reports
Poll: Eight teams left in the race, but who do you now think will win the World Cup?
Blow for Uruguay as Cavani looks set to miss last-eight showdown with France
COLOMBIA
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
Colombia victims of 'monumental theft' in England defeat, claims Maradona
'We did not to deserve to lose, we have done more than England'
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie