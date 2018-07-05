This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
West Ham head of recruitment given 12-month ban for block on African players

Tony Henry admitted to the misconduct charge and is banned from all football activity.

By Sean Farrell Thursday 5 Jul 2018, 5:03 PM
17 minutes ago 415 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4111004
Henry chats with David Moyes in January.
Image: Shrewsbury
Henry chats with David Moyes in January.
Henry chats with David Moyes in January.
Image: Shrewsbury

FORMER HEAD OF recruitment at West Ham United, Tony Henry, has been given a 12-month suspension by the Football Association.

The ban, preventing him from engaging in any footballing activity, comes after Henry  told an agent that the Premier League club would not sign any more African players during the January transfer window.

In response to questions from the Daily Mail about the racial aspects of that approach to recruitment, Henry asserted it was because players from Africa – a continent with a population of 1.2 billion – ‘have a bad attitude’.

West Ham suspended Henry in January as a result and, in May, he was charged with misconduct by the FA.

“It was wrong, and I totally apologise,” Henry said after being charged.

“I just want to say that I’m sorry. I want to apologise most to the African players, the players of African descent, but also everybody because I feel I’ve let them down.”

Today’s statement from the FA said that Henry is required to attend an education course, adding:

“Mr Henry admitted a misconduct charge in relation to comments he made that were improper and/or insulting and/or abusive and included reference to ethnic origin and/or colour and/or race and/or nationality.’

Sterling proud of England for refusing to rise to Colombia’s ‘silly’ antics

Bournemouth fined £4.75m for breaking financial rules before Premier League promotion

