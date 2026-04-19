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Cork's William Buckley is tackled by Tipperary's Oisin O'Donoghue. James Lawlor/INPHO
Rebels Hurling

Cork's second-half power sets up opening day Munster win over Tipperary

A crowd of 44,348 watched Ben O’Connor’s side triumph.
5.47pm, 19 Apr 2026
8
Fintan O'Toole Reports from FBD Semple Stadium

Cork 0-29

Tipperary 1-22

THE SECOND-HALF period was the site of Cork’s hurling horrors at the hands of Tipperary last July, it was the phase where they expressed themselves to power to victory in this Munster openiner in Thurles.

After an opening half where the teams were deadlocked at 0-13 apiece, Cork exploded to life during the third quarter. Jason Forde’s 43rd minute free nudged Tipperary ahead, Cork’s response in the form of an unanswered run of eight points set them on course for victory.

Tipperary rallied late on, drawing on the point-taking accuracy of Darragh McCarthy and an Alan Tynan burst that yielded the game’s only goal in the 71st minute.

But Cork had the prominent score-takers, debutants William Buckley and Barry Walsh both excelling, while Darragh Fitzgibbon and Shane Barrett were in commanding form from the start in the half-forward line.

That quartet shot 0-18 between them, a combined tally that fired Cork to victory.

More to follow…

Scorers for Cork: Alan Connolly 0-7 (0-5f), William Buckley 0-6 (0-1f), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-4, Shane Barrett 0-4, Barry Walsh 0-4, Tim O’Mahony 0-2 (0-1f), Brian Hayes 0-1, Alan Walsh 0-1.

Scorers for Tipperary: Jason Forde 0-7 (0-7f), Darragh McCarthy 0-4 (0-4f), Alan Tynan 1-0, Oisín O’Donoghue 0-2, Jake Morris 0-2, Eoghan Connolly 0-2 (0-2f), Sam O’Farrell 0-1, Conor Stakelum 0-1, Darragh Stakelum 0-1, John McGrath 0-1, Willie Connors 0-1.

Cork

1. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

6. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers), 3. Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), 4. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney), 2. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons), 5. Eoin Downey (Glen Rovers), 

8. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum), 9. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

12. Barry Walsh (Killeagh), 11. Shane Barrett (Blarney), 10. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

15. Brian Hayes (St Finbarr’s), 14. Alan Connolly (Blackrock), 13. William Buckley (St Finbarr’s)

Subs

  • 22. Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold) for O’Connell (59)
  • 26. Alan Walsh (Kanturk) for Hayes (61)
  • 21. Hugh O’Connor (Newmarket) for O’Mahony (68)
  • 24. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s) for Barry Walsh (71)
  • 25. Pádraig Power (Blarney) for Connolly (72)

Tipperary

1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

2. Robert Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), 6. Ronan Maher (Thurles Sarsfields), 4. Michael Breen (Ballina)

9. Craig Morgan (Kilruane MacDonaghs), 3. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs), 7. Bryan O’Mara (Holycross-Ballycahill), 

8. Willie Connors (Kiladangan), 12. Conor Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields)

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5. Oisin O’Donoghue (Cashel King Cormacs), 11. Andrew Ormond (JK Brackens), 10. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg) 

13. Stefan Tobin (Carrick Swan), 14. John McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney), 15. Jason Forde (Silvermines)

Subs

  • 18. Darragh McCarthy (Toomevara) for Tobin (half-time)
  • 21. Noel McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) for John McGrath (41)
  • 26. Alan Tynan (Roscrea) for Conor Stakelum (46)
  • 25. Darragh Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields) for Forde (54)
  • 22. Sam O’Farrell (Nenagh Éire Óg) for Connors (58)

Referee: Sean Stack (Dublin)

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